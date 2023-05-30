The Standard

President Biden considering sanctions against Uganda after enacting anti-gay bill into law

By Sharon Wanga | 37m ago
U.S President Joe Biden. [ File VOA]

The President of the United States of America (POTUS) Joe Biden has called for the cancellation of the new anti-homosexuality law passed by Ugandan his counterpart Yoweri Museveni.

In a statement on May 29, Biden called the enactment of the law a “tragic violation of universal human rights” calling upon people in the world to revoke the law.

“I join with people around the world including many in Uganda in calling for its immediate repeal. No one should have to live in constant fear for their life or being subjected to violence and discrimination. It is wrong,” Biden’s statement reads.

Biden stated that since the introduction of the anti-homosexuality act, there have been various reports and fear of discrimination of people perceived to be members of the LGBTQI+ group in Uganda.

“Innocent Ugandans now fear going to hospitals, clinics, or other establishments to receive life-saving medical care lest they be targeted by hateful reprisals. Some have been evicted from their homes or fired from their jobs,” he noted.

He further stated that the enactment of the law is an abuse of human rights and a threat to everyone residing in Uganda.

The Head of State has embarked on evaluation of the implication of the law on its bilateral relations with Uganda and any form of financial aid.

According to Biden’s statement, the US could be considering to bar anyone involved in the abuse of human rights or corruption from entering their borders.

Biden's statement follows a move by President Yoweri Museveni to pass an anti-homosexuality bill that attracts death penalty for homosexuals.

