U.S. Embassy closed today in honour of fallen soldiers

The United States embassy has closed in Nairobi today to honor those who lost their lives in military services to the United States.

“On the memorial day 2023 the embassy is closed in honor of the men and women who gave their lives while serving their country,” the U.S. embassy tweeted on May 29.

According to history, the memorial is annually set to be held on the last Monday of May all over the world.

Americans mark Memorial Day by having a day off work, visiting war memorials, attending a parade or saying a prayer at a relative's grave.

Some hold the commemoration at the army cemetery in Virginia, Arlington National Cemetery.

Remains of over 400,000 military personnel and their eligible next of kin since the revolutionary war are interred in the cemetery.

All presidents are eligible to be buried at the cemetery. Two U.S. presidents are buried at the site.

Late president William Howard Taft’s gravesite is located at section 30 from one of the main drives and John F. Kennedy is buried in Section 45 at the base of the hill on which sits Arlington House, a mansion built in the early 1800s.