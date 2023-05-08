The Standard

Serbia's education minister resigns following mass shootings

By AP | 51m ago
A boy walks past graffiti on a playground that reads: "Kosta we are waiting for you" in Belgrade, Serbia, Saturday, May 6, 2023. Kosta Kecmanovic is a 13-year-old boy who on Wednesday used his father's guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard. [AP Photo]

Serbia’s education minister submitted his resignation Sunday following two mass shootings, one of them at a primary school, that left 17 people dead, and the country’s government urged citizens to turn in all their unregistered weapons or run the risk of a prison sentence.

Education Minister Branko Ruzic was the first Serbian official to resign over the shootings despite widespread calls for more senior officials to step down in the wake of the back-to-back bloodshed. Ruzic cited the “catastrophic tragedy that has engulfed our country” in explaining his decision.

Weekend funerals were held for the nine victims of the shootings at the school in Belgrade, Serbia’s capital, on Wednesday and the eight people killed in a rural area south of the capital on Thursday night. The violence, which also wounded 21 people, has stunned and anguished the Balkan nation, which tops the European list of registered arms per capita but had its last mass shooting a decade ago.

Soon after the first attack, Ruzic was quick to blame “the cancerous, pernicious influence of the internet, video games, so-called Western values.” Such criticism is common in Serbia, which has refused to fully face its role in the wars of the 1990s that accompanied the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Serbian war criminals are largely regarded as heroes, and pro-Russia and anti-Western sentiment have thrived in recent years as members of minority groups routinely face harassment and sometimes physical violence.

Serbia’s last mass shooting was in 2013, when a war veteran killed 13 people. The assailant in Wednesday’s violence, the country’s first mass school shooting, was a 13-year-old boy who opened fire on his fellow students, killing seven girls, a boy and a school guard.

The next day, a 20-year-old man fired randomly in two villages in central Serbia, killing eight people. Both he and the boy in the primary school attack were apprehended. The boy is too young to be criminally charged and was placed in a mental clinic. The man, identified as Uros Blazic, faces charges of first-degree murder and unauthorized possession of guns and ammunition.

The motives of the attacks remain unknown. Blazic, who was arrested wearing a pro-Nazi T-shirt, told prosecutors during questioning on Saturday that he shot people he didn’t personally know because he wanted to sow fear among residents, Serbian state broadcaster RTS reported.

While the country struggles to come to terms with its past and the recent shootings, authorities promised a gun crackdown and said they would boost security in schools and all over the country.

On Sunday, the Interior Ministry said individuals could hand over illegally kept weapons between Monday and June 8th without facing any charges. Those who ignore the order will face prosecution and if convicted, potentially years behind bars, government officials have warned.

“We invite all citizens who possess illegal weapons to respond to this call, to go to the nearest police station and hand in weapons for which they do not have proper documents,” police official Jelena Lakicevic said.

The voluntary surrender applies to all firearms, explosive devices such as grenades, weapon parts and ammunition that people keep illegally at their homes, Lakicevic said.

In his third address to the nation since the killings, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Sunday, “We expect to get millions of bullets that way.”

The populist leader also criticized the political opposition for planning protests against his government for its handling of the crisis, saying that displays of division at such a time is “done nowhere in the world. It’s bad for the country.”

Opposition politicians have accused Vucic of undermining the rights of the two accused shooters to fair trials by predicting that the 20-year would “never again see the light of the day” and releasing medical information about the 13-year-old along with the salaries of his parents.

The opposition also alleged that the president was using his televised addresses to the nation to promote harsh emergency measures that are anti-democratic and illegal.

Related Topics

Serbia’s Education Minister Serbia School Shooting Serbia Mass Shooting Minister Branko Ruzic
.

Latest Stories

Companies must commit to carbon credit schemes
Companies must commit to carbon credit schemes
Health & Science
By Dr Humphrey Agevi
12 mins ago
'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' opens to Sh15.5billion
Arts and Culture
By AP
16 mins ago
Kenya Prison Service committed to ensure prisoners acquire skills through rehabilitation
National
By Edwin Nyarangi
19 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

Mt Kenya MPs onslaught against Uhuru who was once their darling
By Gitau Wanyoike 27 mins ago
Premium Mt Kenya MPs onslaught against Uhuru who was once their darling
Shock for top varsities in new funding plan
By Lewis Nyaundi and Augustine Oduor 1 hr ago
Premium Shock for top varsities in new funding plan
Civil servants defy Ruto's new tax plan
By Judah Ben-Hur 1 hr ago
Premium Civil servants defy Ruto's new tax plan
How Dedan Kimathi's four children were nearly flown to India for good
By Mark Okumu and Marion Barasa 1 hr ago
Premium How Dedan Kimathi's four children were nearly flown to India for good
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda Axela
  • 2015 Mazda Axela
  • Mileage : 53600
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,750,000
2016 Nissan Serena
  • 2016 Nissan Serena
  • Mileage : 68000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,750,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Counter Fraud Specialist
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Corporate Health CSE
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Support Analyst
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Employer: Ital Global
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved