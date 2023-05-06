The Standard

The tragedy of Diana who would have become England's Queen

By Esther Nyambura | 57m ago
Princess Diana Spencer.

In 1981, Diana Spencer, then a nursery teacher assistant, got married to King Charles III at the age of 20.

She became the first English woman to marry the first in line to the throne and the first royal bride to have a paying job before her engagement.

After marrying Charles, the then Prince of Wales, Diana became the Princess of Wales and automatically acquired rank as the third-highest female in the British order of precedence after the Queen and Queen mother.

Within a few years of the wedding, the Queen extended Diana visible tokens of membership in the royal family like the Queen Mary’s Lover’s Knot Tiara and her Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II badge.

In 1982 King Charles III and Diana were blessed with their first son Prince William.  Two years later, the two welcomed their second son Prince Harry.

Five years into the marriage, the couple’s differences and incapability started to become visible. Severally, Diana accused Charles of having affairs with other women including the now crowned queen Camilla.

It was in 1994 that King Charles III admitted to his adultery with Camilla for the first time.

The Queen and Prince Philip unsuccessfully tried to effect a reconciliation but Diana insisted that there were three of them in their marriage and thus being a bit crowded. They later got divorced in 1996.

After her divorce, Diana focused on her charity work that made her be loved and regarded as one of them by the people.

She became a patron of charities and organizations that worked with the homeless, youth, drug addicts, and the elderly.

She supported people living with HIV/AIDS and built a centre for children battling leukaemia in the UK.

In 1997, Diana was involved in an accident in Paris. She had severe chest wounds; a tear to her left pulmonary vein that caused internal bleeding which led to her death.

In 2005, Charles married his long time lover Camilla who is now the crowned queen of England.

Diana however remains to be one of the most popular members of the Royal Family throughout history, and she continues to influence the younger generations of royals.

 

Related Topics

King Charles III Princess Diana Queen Camilla
.

Latest Stories

Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
Pro-Kremlin novelist injured in car explosion in Russia
World
By AP News
5 mins ago
Truths on Kenya's vision to achieve prosperity
Opinion
By Billow Khalid
11 mins ago
We must prepare to stand up for our rights, demand accountability
Opinion
By Koki Muli Grignon
20 mins ago
.

The Standard Insider

IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Premium IMF boss: Why we don't see Kenya defaulting on Eurobond debt
Ruto's twin attack on rogue churches
By Nzau Musau 4 hrs ago
Premium Ruto's twin attack on rogue churches
Inside search for William Ruto's top banker to steer the CBK ship
By Brian Ngugi 4 hrs ago
Premium Inside search for William Ruto's top banker to steer the CBK ship
Shakahola massacre: Women, children were violently forced to fast
By Willis Oketch and Nehemiah Okwembah 4 hrs ago
Premium Shakahola massacre: Women, children were violently forced to fast
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2015 Mazda Axela
  • 2015 Mazda Axela
  • Mileage : 53600
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2015
  • Price: KES 1,750,000
2016 Nissan Serena
  • 2016 Nissan Serena
  • Mileage : 68000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2016
  • Price: KES 1,750,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • 3 Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • House Type:Masterfully designed three bedroom townhouse near Moi Educational Centre, South C.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 16,500,000
Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • 3 Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • House Type:Superb voluminous two bedroom apartment near Kianda School, Waiyaki Way.
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 10,500,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Counter Fraud Specialist
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Corporate Health CSE
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Support Analyst
  • Employer: Britam
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Employer: Ital Global
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved