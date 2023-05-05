On King Charles's coronation eve, Rishi Sunak talks about his Kenyan roots

FILE: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, delivers a speech at Vaculug tyre specialists as part of his campaign to be leader of the Conservative and Unionist Party and the next prime minister, at Gonerby Hill Foot, in Grantham, England, Saturday, July 23, 2022. [Danny Lawson/PA via AP]

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has hailed the collaborations within the Commonwealth of Nations saying they enabled him to become UK’s leader.

Sunak spoke ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III which will take place on Saturday at Westminster Abbey in London.

The ceremony will be conducted by Justin Portal Welby who is the Archbishop of Canterbury.

“This weekend, as we come together to celebrate the Coronation of His Majesty The King, I will be reflecting on the impact the modern-day Commonwealth has had on my life,” he said.

Sunak, 43, was born in the UK but his father Yashvir Sunak was born in Kenya and his mother Usha Sunak was born in Tanzania. His grandparents were from Pakistan and India and they moved to Kenya before she gained her independence.

“I trace my own family heritage through India, Kenya and Tanzania, and I know the experience gained by my grandfather Ramdas in Nairobi is something that shaped his life and my family for generations,” he said.

“I know my story is not unique though, and our deep people-to-people links are the foundations of the modern-day friendship between the UK and Kenya.”

King Charles III became king in 2022 following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on September 8. Before that, he was known as The Prince of Wales.

Sunak said that he is looking forward to continued partnerships between the UK and the Commonwealth nations.

“I look forward to continuing our close work as part of that friendship as we deliver more prosperous, secure and sustainable societies together.”

President William Ruto is among the leaders expected to attend the ceremony.