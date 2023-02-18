The Standard

More than 45,000 people have been killed in the Turkey earthquake

By VOA | 1h ago
Rescue teams search for people as cranes remove debris from destroyed buildings in Antakya, southeastern Turkey, Feb. 10, 2023

Rescue teams pulled three people alive from under collapsed buildings in Turkey on Friday, 11 days after earthquakes that have killed more than 45,000, left millions homeless and sparked a huge relief effort.

Mosques around the world performed absentee funeral prayers for the dead in Turkey and Syria, many of whom could not receive full burial rites given the immense damage from the disaster.

While many international rescue teams have left the vast quake zone, survivors were still emerging from under a multitude of flattened homes, defying all the odds.

Hakan Yasinoglu, in his 40s, was rescued in the southern province of Hatay, 278 hours after the first quake, of 7.8 magnitude, struck in the dead of night on February 6, the Istanbul Fire Brigade said.

'A true miracle'

Earlier, Osman Halebiye, 14, and Mustafa Avci, 34, were saved in Turkey's historic city of Antakya, known in ancient times as Antioch. As Avci was carried away, he was put on a video call with his parents who showed him his newborn baby.

"I had completely lost all hope. This is a true miracle. They gave me my son back. I saw the wreckage and I thought nobody could be saved alive from there," his father said.

An exhausted Avci was later reunited with his wife, Bilge, and daughter, Almile, at a hospital in Mersin.

Experts say most rescues occur in the 24 hours following an earthquake. However, a teenage girl was saved 15 days after Haiti's massive 2010 quake, giving hope that more people might yet be found.

The death toll in Turkey now stands at 39,672, making it the worst disaster in modern Turkish history. But this number is expected to rise, given some 264,000 apartments were lost in the quake and many people are still unaccounted for.

In neighboring Syria, shattered by more than a decade of civil war, authorities have reported more than 5,800 deaths. The toll has not changed for days.

The bulk of Syria's fatalities have been in the northwest, an area controlled by insurgents who are at war with President Bashar al-Assad, a conflict that has complicated efforts to aid people affected by the earthquakes.

Neither Turkey nor Syria has said how many people are still missing following the quakes.

