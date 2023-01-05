SECTIONS
The Standard

Thousands pour into St. Peter's for funeral of Benedict XVI

By Associated Press | 1h ago
Musicians from Bavaria, Germany, arrive into St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, ahead of the funeral mass for late Pope Benedict XVI [AP Photo]

Mourners poured into St. Peter’s Square early Thursday for the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI to pay their final respects to the German theologian who made history by retiring and to participate in a rare requiem Mass for a dead pontiff presided over by a living one.

 Thick fog shrouded the Vatican before dawn as police manned metal detectors and barricades and herded well-wishers into the square. Heads of state and royalty, clergy from around the world and thousands of faithful are flocking to the Vatican, despite Benedict’s requests for simplicity and official efforts to keep the first funeral for an pope emeritus in modern times low-key.

Many hailed from Benedict’s native Bavaria and donned traditional dress, including boiled wool coats to guard against the morning chill.

“We came to pay homage to Benedict and wanted to be here today to say goodbye,” said Raymond Mainar, who traveled from a small village east of Munich for the funeral. “He was a very good pope.”

The former Joseph Ratzinger, who died December 31 aged 95, is considered one of the 20th century’s greatest theologians and spent his lifetime upholding church doctrine. But he will go down in history for a singular, revolutionary act that changed the future of the papacy.

Related Topics

Pope Benedict XVI Rome, Vatican Pope burial
.

Latest Stories

Can Ronaldo keep the eyes of the world on him in Saudi?
Can Ronaldo keep the eyes of the world on him in Saudi?
Football
By Associated Press
2 mins ago
Family says missing rapper Theophilus London found safe
News
By AP
13 mins ago
Premium How subsidies save and harm Ruto
National
By Brian Ngugi
13 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

How subsidies save and harm Ruto
By Brian Ngugi 13 mins ago
Premium How subsidies save and harm Ruto
Low voter turnout in Elgeyo Marakwet senatorial by-election
By Stephen Rutto 40 mins ago
Low voter turnout in Elgeyo Marakwet senatorial by-election
Gicheru's death robbed Kenya of moment of truth and him, of justice
By Kamau Muthoni 23 mins ago
Premium Gicheru's death robbed Kenya of moment of truth and him, of justice
KPA chief's contract extended as search for successor gains steam
By Willis Oketch 43 mins ago
KPA chief's contract extended as search for successor gains steam
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • 2008 Honda CRV RW3
  • Mileage : 0
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2008
  • Price: KES 1,330,000
2011 Toyota Vitz
  • 2011 Toyota Vitz
  • Mileage : 115000
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2011
  • Price: KES 690,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Head of Department - Expressive Arts
  • Employer: The Aga Khan Academy
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Information Services Assistant (Infrastructure)
  • Employer: Trade and Development Bank (TDB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Information Services Assistant (Business Systems)
  • Employer: Trade and Development Bank (TDB)
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Technical Support Executive
  • Employer: Execafrica Recruitment Limited
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2023. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved