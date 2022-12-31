Former Pope Benedict XVI dead

The late Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI [Courtesy, Vatican Media]

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI has died aged 95, Vatican News has announced.

The pope died at 12:30 pm Kenyan time in his residence at the Vatican's Mater Ecclesiae Monastery.

A statement from Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said: “With pain I inform that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI died today at 9:34 [12:30 pm Kenyan time] in the Mater Ecclesia Monastery in the Vatican. Further information will be released as soon as possible.”

Bruni said the body of Pope Emeritus will be in Saint Peter's Basilica on Monday morning, January 2.

On Wednesday, December 28, Pope Francis publicly shared the news about his predecessor's worsening health and asked people to pray for him.

Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI will be remembered as the first pope in 600 years to resign.

This has posed a burial protocol challenge as another pope is still in office but a church authority has categorically stated that Benedict XVI is a former pope but not the incumbent.

According to the BBC, The Vatican said the body of the Pope Emeritus will be placed in St Peter's Basilica from 2 January for "the greeting of the faithful".