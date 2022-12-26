SECTIONS
The Standard

Heavy snow in Japan leaves 17 dead, dozens injured

By Associated Press | 1h ago

A resident shovels snow off around a car at a parking area in Kitami City, Northern Japan. [AP}

Heavy snow in large swaths of Japan has killed 17 and injured more than 90 people.

The situation has also left hundreds of homes without power, disaster management officials said Monday.

Powerful winter fronts have dumped heavy snow in northern regions since last week, stranding hundreds of vehicles on highways, and delaying delivery services.

On Staurday, 11 deaths had occurred as a result of the phenomenon.

More snowfall over the Christmas weekend brought the number of dead to 17 and injured to 93 by Monday morning, according to the Fire and Disaster Management Agency.

Many of them had fallen while removing snow from the roofs or were buried underneath thick piles of snow sliding off rooftops.

Municipal offices in the snow-hit regions urged residents to use caution during snow removal activity and not to work alone.

The disaster management agency said a woman in her 70s was found dead buried underneath a thick pile of rooftop snow that suddenly fell on her in Yamagata prefecture’s Nagai City, about 300 kilometers (180 miles) north of Tokyo, where snow piled up higher than 80 centimeters (2.6 feet) Saturday.

In Niigata, known for rice growing, some makers of mochi, or sticky rice cakes that are staple for New Year’s celebration meals, said there have been delivery delays and their mochi may not reach their customers in time.

Many parts of northeastern Japan reported three times their average snowfall for the season.

Heavy snow knocked down an electric power transmission tower in Japan’s northernmost main island, leaving about 20,000 homes without power on Christmas morning, though electricity was restored in most areas later that day, according to the economy and industry ministry.

Dozens of trains and flights were also suspended in northern Japan through Sunday, but services have since mostly resumed, according to the transportation ministry.

Related Topics

Jaoan Snow
.

Latest Stories

Top athletes: Who's the fairest of them all?
Top athletes: Who's the fairest of them all?
Sports
By Xinhua
3 mins ago
Let's tackle illicit trade head on
Opinion
By Anthony Mwangi
23 mins ago
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
Europe
By VOA
25 mins ago
.

Recommended Articles

Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
By VOA 25 mins ago
Putin says Russia ready to negotiate over Ukraine
UN experts point to Rwandan role in East DR Congo rebel crisis
By VOA 28 mins ago
UN experts point to Rwandan role in East DR Congo rebel crisis
Let's tackle illicit trade head on
By Anthony Mwangi 23 mins ago
Let's tackle illicit trade head on
Top athletes: Who's the fairest of them all?
By Xinhua 3 mins ago
Top athletes: Who's the fairest of them all?
.

Digger Classified

DIGGER MOTORS

2007 BMW E46
  • 2007 BMW E46
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2007
  • Price: KES 600,000
2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • 2014 Toyota Landcruiser Prado
  • Mileage : 1
  • Transmission : Automatic
  • Registration Year:2014
  • Price: KES 4,800,000

DIGGER REAL ESTATE

Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • 3 Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • House Type:Three Bedroom House For Sale
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 7,250,000
Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • 3 Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • House Type:Three Bedroom Mansionnett For Sale in Kitengela
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 15,900,000
Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • 3 Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • House Type:Townhouse For Sale in Rimpa Ongata Rongai
  • Offer Type: sale
  • KES 32,000,000

DIGGER JOBS

  • Unit Manager – Tied Agents
  • Employer: First Assurance Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Administrator Underwriting
  • Employer: First Assurance Kenya
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi
  • Systems and Cyber Security Administrator
  • Employer: PKF firms
  • Contract: Permanent
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Kisumu
  • Credit Control Manager
  • Employer: Premier Hospital
  • Contract: Temporally
  • Status: Active
  • Employer: Nairobi

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved