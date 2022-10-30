SECTIONS

Thirty Killed in Suspension Bridge Collapse in India

By VOA | 34m ago
People cling on to the collapsed suspension bridge in Morbi, India October 30, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from a video. [Courtesy, VOA]

At least 30 people were killed and dozens critically injured when a suspension bridge in India's western Gujarat state collapsed on Sunday, two government officials said.

"We can confirm that 30 people have lost their lives, many have been rescued from the river and some are still missing," said Amit Jhala, a senior administrator at the state-run hospital to where victims had been taken.

More than 400 people were on the bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse, local TV channel Zee News said.

Footage broadcast by the TV channel showed dozens of people clinging onto the cables of the collapsed bridge as emergency teams struggled to rescue them.

The 230-meter historic bridge was built during British rule in the 19th century. It had been closed for renovation for six months and was reopened for the public last week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in his home state Gujarat for a three-day visit, said he has directed the state chief minister to mobilize teams urgently for the rescue operation.

Related Topics

India Gujarat State India Collapsed Bridge Narendra Modi
.

Latest Stories

Thirty Killed in Suspension Bridge Collapse in India
Thirty Killed in Suspension Bridge Collapse in India
World
By VOA
34 mins ago
Arsenal moves back to the top after 5-0 rout of Forest
Football
By Associated Press
48 mins ago
CoG in bid to train county staff on human resource management
Business
By Antony Gitonga
1 hr ago
.

Recommended Articles

Thirty Killed in Suspension Bridge Collapse in India
By VOA 34 mins ago
Thirty Killed in Suspension Bridge Collapse in India
Arsenal moves back to the top after 5-0 rout of Forest
By Associated Press 48 mins ago
Arsenal moves back to the top after 5-0 rout of Forest
CoG in bid to train county staff on human resource management
By Antony Gitonga 1 hr ago
CoG in bid to train county staff on human resource management
Mithika Linturi visits farmers on fact finding mission
By Obare Osinde 1 hr ago
Mithika Linturi visits farmers on fact finding mission

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
© 2022. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved