Queen Elizabeth II's committal service in Windsor

Bearer Party carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in the UK on Monday, Sep 19 2022 [Courtesy: Royal Family]

The burial of the longest reigning monarch in British history, Queen Elizabeth II, is underway this Monday evening. She was in power for 70 years.

Before her coffin is lowered at St. George’s chapel, a committal service will take place. The service will be led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner at 4pm local time and is the last of many monarchial events that the world has witnessed in the 21st century.

According to the BBC, the Blessing will be pronounced by The Most Reverend and The Right Honourable Justin Welby, Lord Archbishop of Canterbury, Primate of All England and Metropolitan.

Before the committal service, several hymns will be played, as the organ will be played by the Organ Scholar, Miriam Reveley.

All will be required to stand as the Queen’s coffin passes through the West Door and moves in procession to the Quire as the Choir Sings Psalm 121, writes the BBC.

Breaking of the Wand

This will be the ceremony to mark the end of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign.

The BBC reports that at the same time, the Lord Chamberlain, former MI5 chief Baron Parker, will "break" his wand of office and place it on the coffin. The snapping of the white staff will signal the end of his service to the sovereign as her most senior official in the Royal Household.

The wand will be buried with the queen’s coffins and St George’s chapel, says the British public broadcaster.

The Committal

This will be the point at which the Queen’s coffin will be lowered to the royal vault, and the television cameras switched off. Her interment, which will be next to her husband Prince Phillip, in the King George VI Memorial Chapel, is a private ceremony for her family, the BBC

Several hymns will be played, as the Queen’s Piper plays a lament from the North Quire Aisle.

The Archbishop of Canterbury will pronounce the final blessing, followed by the national anthem. The words of the anthem have changed to ‘God save the King’.

The BBC further reports that all will remain standing as The King and The Queen Consort, preceded by the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York and accompanied by the Dean of Windsor, move to the Galilee Porch. At the Galilee Porch the Archbishop of York, the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Dean of Windsor take their leave, adds the BBC.

According to the BBC Other Members of the Royal Family, escorted by the Canons of Windsor, move to the Galilee Porch, where the Canons, the Archbishop of York, the Archbishop of Canterbury, and the Dean of Windsor take their leave Members of Foreign Royal Families, Governors Generals, and Realm Prime Ministers, escorted by Gentlemen Ushers, move to the West Doors.

The BBC explains that the Choir and Succentor leave the Quire by way of the Organ Screen. The Clergy leave by way of the North Quire Gate. The Congregation sits.

It adds “His Majesty's Body Guard of the Honourable Corps of Gentlemen at Arms and The King's Body Guard of the Yeomen of the Guard move by way of the Centre Aisle, the North Nave Aisle and the North Quire Aisle to the Cloisters.”

The Congregation will be asked by the Stewards and the Ushers to leave the Chapel, concludes the BBC reportage.