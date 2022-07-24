Suspects held over death, defilement of girl aged four

A team of investigators intended to conduct DNA analysis on the suspects. [iStockphoto]

A court in Nyeri County has allowed the police to detain two suspects linked to the defilement and death of a minor at a children's home in Kieni West so they can complete their investigations.

Lucy Wairimu Mwangi and Stanly Muthii Karemi, who are employees of the children's home, will be held at the Central Police Station for seven days as the police probe the death of a four-year-old girl.

An external examination of the body revealed that the child was subjected to continuous defilement that raptured her private parts, according to an affidavit filed in court.

In an affidavit sworn by Raphael Wafula, who is attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigation Central Region, the police had sought 21 days to probe the matter.

“I request that the two be detained at a police station within Nyeri, due to the sensitivity of the matter, for their own security,” Wafula told Nyeri Resident Magistrate Rubia Nafula.

The officer said they wanted more time to hold the suspects as they are following active leads and have yet to record more witnesses' statements. Wafula said they also needed time to collect the required samples for analysis.

“The respondents are a flight risk and should remain in custody for a period of 21 days pending the conclusion of investigations and recovery of exhibits that are relevant in the case,” the officer said.

The deceased family, he stated, is yet to be found considering the minor had been accommodated at Bright Future Together Children Home for three years.

Wafula said a team of investigators intended to conduct DNA analysis on the suspects which will assist them in their investigations.

“We also want to interview the rest of the minors at the rescue centre which the presence of the suspects may hinder,” Wafula said.

He also stated the victim may have been poisoned after being subjected to repeated defilement to conceal evidence.

“Our investigations further show the girl was subjected to serious torture going by the many marks on her entire body and blood oozing from all her body orifices,” the officer said.

He said the minor died on arrival at Nyeri PGH prompting the facility's gender-based violence desk to call in the police.

“The hospital alerted us after realizing the child was in a serious state and had some signs of defilement before passing on," said the detective.

The officer testified that when Mwangi and Karemi were interrogated, they could not give a satisfactory account on the whereabouts of the minor despite being immediate guardians.

Wafula said the child was among the 26 minors who have been under the case of the suspects which makes Mwangi and Karemi key suspects in the case.