SECTIONS

British Health and Finance Ministers resign

World
 By Reuters | Jul 5th 2022
British finance minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. [Reuters]

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Finance Minister Rishi Sunak have resigned from the government, plunging Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government into crisis.

The resignation looks like a final blow for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's premiership after he had tried to apologise for the latest scandal to dog his administration.

Sunak and Javid resigned in what appeared to be a choreographed release of letters to the prime minister, in which both took aim at his ability to run an administration that adhered to standards.

The resignations came as Johnson was apologising for what he said was a mistake for not realising that a former minister in charge of pastoral care was unsuitable for a job in government after complaints of sexual misconduct were made against him.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks at the start of a cabinet meeting in Downing Street in London, Britain July 5, 2022. [Reuters]

Both had formerly publicly supported Johnson during months of scandal over his administration's conduct and a damning report into parties at his Downing Street office and residence that broke strict COVID-19 lockdown rules.

Sunak, who had reportedly clashed with the prime minister in private about spending, said: "For me to step down as Chancellor while the world is suffering the economic consequences of the pandemic, the war in Ukraine and other serious challenges is a decision that I have not taken lightly."

"However, the public rightly expects the government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously. I recognise this may be my last ministerial job, but I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning."

Javid said many lawmakers and the public had lost confidence in Johnson's ability to govern in the national interest.

"I regret to say, however, that it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership - and you have therefore lost my confidence too," Javid said in a letter to Johnson.

Related Topics

Sajid Javid Rishi Sunak Boris Johnson
.

Latest Stories

End violent extremism, armed conflicts, Uhuru tells IGAD conference
End violent extremism, armed conflicts, Uhuru tells IGAD conference
National
By PSCU
29 minutes ago
Judge faults DPP for five-year delay in prosecuting man for murder
Rift Valley
By Lynn Kolongei
36 minutes ago
Residents seek payment before dam project starts
Nyanza
By Olivia Odhiambo
36 minutes ago
.

Recommended Articles

Uganda adopts Swahili as an official language
By Fred Kagonye 2 hours ago
Uganda adopts Swahili as an official language
Rooftop shooter kills 6 at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park
By Reuters 23 hours ago
Rooftop shooter kills 6 at July 4 parade in Chicago suburb of Highland Park
Gunman behind Copenhagen shooting jailed for 24 days
By Reuters 1 day ago
Gunman behind Copenhagen shooting jailed for 24 days
Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city; Russia claims major victory
By Reuters 1 day ago
Ukraine withdraws from battered Lysychansk city; Russia claims major victory

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERT

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel