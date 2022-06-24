× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

Leaders react to U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 24th 2022 | 3 min read
US President Joe Biden. [Reuters]

Public figures across the political spectrum reacted to the U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Friday overturning the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision that recognized a woman's constitutional right to an abortion and legalized it nationwide.

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN IN A LIVE ANNOUNCEMENT:

"Today the Supreme Court of the United States expressly took away a constitutional right from the American people that it had already recognized."

"This is a sad day for the country in my view. But it doesn't mean the fight's over. Let me be very clear and unambiguous: the only way we can secure a woman's right to choose a balance that exists is for Congress to restore the protections of Roe v. Wade as federal law."

"Voters need to make their voices heard. This fall (they) must elect more senators and representatives who will codify a woman's right to choose into federal law once again."

KEEP READING

"I've warned about how this decision risks the broader right to privacy for everyone ... The right to make the best decisions for your health. The right to use birth control, a married couple in the privacy of their bedroom."

Former US President Donald Trump. [AP]

REPUBLICAN FORMER PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP:

"This is following the Constitution, and giving rights back when they should have been given long ago ... This brings everything back to the states where it has always belonged."

FORMER VICE PRESIDENT MIKE PENCE IN A STATEMENT:

"Today, Life Won. By overturning Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court of the United States has given the American people a new beginning for life, and I commend the justices in the majority for having the courage of their convictions.

Former US President Barrack Obama. [Reuters]

DEMOCRATIC FORMER PRESIDENT BARACK OBAMA:

"Today, the Supreme Court not only reversed nearly 50 years of precedent, it relegated the most intensely personal decision someone can make to the whims of politicians and ideologues -attacking the essential freedoms of millions of Americans."

FORMER SECRETARY OF STATE HILLARY CLINTON:

"Most Americans believe the decision to have a child is one of the most sacred decisions there is, and that such decisions should remain between patients and their doctors. Today's Supreme Court opinion will live in infamy as a step backward for women's rights and human rights."

HOUSE SPEAKER NANCY PELOSI, A DEMOCRAT, IN A STATEMENT:

"This cruel ruling is outrageous and heart-wrenching. But make no mistake: the rights of women and all Americans are on the ballot this November."

CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU ON TWITTER:

"The news coming out of the United States is horrific. My heart goes out to the millions of American women who are now set to lose their legal right to an abortion ... No government, politician, or man should tell a woman what she can and cannot do with her body."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. [Reuters]

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER BORIS JOHNSON AT A NEWS CONFERENCE:

"I think it's a big step backwards ... I've always believed in a woman's right to choose and I stick to that view and that is why the UK has the laws that it does."

