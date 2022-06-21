TikTok to boost EU consumers' rights, stops possible sanctions
WORLD
By
Reuters
| Jun 21st 2022 | 2 min read
Chinese-owned short video-sharing app TikTok has agreed to boost European Union users' rights, EU regulators said on Tuesday, averting possible sanctions in a case sparked by multiple complaints from consumer groups in the bloc.
The European Consumer Organisation in its 2021 complaint said TikTok, which has seen rapid growth worldwide, particularly among teenagers, failed to protect children from hidden advertising and inappropriate content.
The company subsequently held discussions with the European Commission and the national network of consumer protection authorities in an attempt to resolve the concerns and now has agreed to a number of changes, the EU executive said.
These include the introduction of an additional option allowing users to easily report ads that could potentially encourage children to buy goods or services or persuade their parents or others to buy them for them.
Branded content will not be allowed to promote inappropriate products and services. Among other commitments, the company will clarify how to get rewards from its platform, and paid advertisements in videos will be more clearly labelled.
KEEP READING
"All social media platforms are required to play by the rules and make sure that consumers can easily identify commercial content, including when promoted by influencers," commission justice chief Didier Reynders said in a statement.
TikTok said it would continue to improve its features.
BEUC, however, said TikTok's offer fell short in some areas.
"The impact of such commitments on consumers remains highly uncertain. Despite over a year of dialogue with TikTok, the investigation is now closed, leaving significant concerns that we raised unaddressed," BEUC Deputy Director General Ursula Pachl said in a statement.
RELATED VIDEOS
Brazilian authorities find boat of slain British journalist, indigenous expertThe speedboat was submerged about 20 meters (65 ft) deep under the Itacoai river in the Amazon rainforest in northern Brazil with the help of six sandbags.
Poll agency's decisions raise more questions than answersTransparent elections are critical to the wellbeing of the nation.
MOST READ
Two women give birth while attending Kenya Kwanza rally in Kisii
NYANZA
By Eric Abuga
- UDA faces tough task of winning seat in Ruto's home constituency
RIFT VALLEY
- DP Ruto: Uhuru's Ruiru guns investment was misplaced priority
NATIONAL
By David Njaaga
- Mike Sonko barred from running for Mombasa Governor
COAST
- Identified: Fred Obegi's among bodies found in Lari Forest
COUNTIES
By Brian Okoth
- Former Assistant Inspector-General of Police Willy Lugusa dies
NATIONAL