× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

U.S. to drop mandatory COVID testing for incoming international air travellers

WORLD
By Reuters | Jun 10th 2022 | 2 min read

Travelers wearing protective face masks at an airport in Denver, Colorado, U.S. [Reuters]

The Biden administration will drop pre-departure COVID-19 international air testing requirements effective Sunday at 12:01 a.m. after heavy lobbying from airlines and the travel industry.

The Biden administration will announce on Friday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will no longer require pre-departure COVID-19 testing for travellers coming to the United States after it determined based on the science and data that this requirement is no longer necessary.

The CDC will do a reassessment of this decision in 90 days, the official said.

The announcement comes as the busy summer travel season is kicking off and carriers were already bracing for record demand. Airlines have said that many Americans are not travelling internationally because of concerns they will test positive and be stranded abroad.

KEEP READING

Since December, the CDC has required travellers to test negative within one day before flights to the United States but does not require testing for land border crossings.

The official said, "If there is a need to reinstate a pre-departure testing requirement -- including due to a new, concerning variant -- CDC will not hesitate to act."

Many countries in Europe and elsewhere have already dropped testing requirements.

The CDC is still requiring most non-U.S. citizens to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel to the United States.

In April, a federal judge declared the CDC's requirements that travellers wear masks on aeroplanes and in transit hubs like airports unlawful and the administration stopped enforcing it. The Justice Department has appealed the order but no decision is likely before fall at the earliest.

A Volunteer takes a Covid-19 test at Moi International Sports Center - Kasarani in Nairobi on August 11, 2021. [Stafford Ondego, Standard]

American Airlines Chief Executive Robert Isom said last week at a conference that the testing requirements were "nonsensical" and were "depressing" leisure and business travel.

Isom said 75% of countries American serves do not have testing requirements.

Many lawmakers had pressed the Biden administration to lift the testing rules, reaching out to senior White House officials to make the case.

"I’m glad CDC suspended the burdensome coronavirus testing requirement for international travellers," Nevada Senator Catherine Cortez Masto said.

Delta Air Lines Chief Executive Ed Bastian told Reuters last week that dropping the requirements will boost travel. He said 44 of 50 countries Delta serves do not require testing.

"We know it will help induce and incent travellers to go abroad, bring more commerce in, more business in so hopefully they will get it done soon," Bastian said.

In December, the CDC tightened requirements for international air travellers to get a negative test within one day rather than three days of coming to the United States.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Pope Francis cancels Congo and S. Sudan trip over knee problem
"I am praying for my dear brother Pope Francis and share his regret,"
Nurse charged with killing two sons denied bail
In April, Ms Maero denied murdering her nine-year-old son Winston Limusi and Mayson Mito, seven, at Mwiyala estate in Kakamega town on March 6.

MOST READ

Snake farming, marijuana will clear Kenya's debts - Wajackoyah
Snake farming, marijuana will clear Kenya's debts - Wajackoyah

NATIONAL

By Too Jared

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Pope Francis cancels Congo and S. Sudan trip over knee problem

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Pope Francis cancels Congo and S. Sudan trip over knee problem
President Uhuru attends Somalia president's inauguration

By Fred Kagonye | 1 day ago

President Uhuru attends Somalia president's inauguration
Congo accuses Rwanda of sending disguised troops across border

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Congo accuses Rwanda of sending disguised troops across border
Belgian king reiterates regrets for colonial past in Congo, offers no apology

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Belgian king reiterates regrets for colonial past in Congo, offers no apology

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC