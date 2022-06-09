× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
ELECTION 2022

President Uhuru attends Somalia president's inauguration

WORLD
By Fred Kagonye | Jun 9th 2022 | 1 min read
President Uhuru Kenyatta after landing in Somalia. [Courtesy]

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Thursday arrived in Somalia to witness the inauguration of Somalia’s new President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.
Mohamud was elected in the just concluded presidential polls, which attracted more than 36 candidates including the incumbent Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed aka Farmajo.
He will rule the country for the next four years, a position he had held between 2012-2017 before losing to Farmajo. 
Kenyatta is accompanied by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary (CS) Raychelle Omamo, Agriculture’s Peter Munya and Devolution’s Eugene Wamalwa.

President Uhuru Kenyatta signs the visitor's book in Somalia. [Courtesy]

Some of the leaders expected to attend the inauguration are Djibouti’s Omar ISmale Guelleh and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed. Others are Egypt’s Prime Minister Mostafa Kamal Madbouly, South Sudan 2nd Vice President Taban Deng Gai, Uganda’s Defence Minister Vicent Bamulangaki and delegations from the UAE, Turkey, Saudi Arabia and Malaysia.
Kenyatta’s visit comes a year after Somalia resumed diplomatic relations with Kenya after a spat between the two countries and a maritime border dispute.
Somalia took Kenya to the International Court of Justice over the dispute and in October 2021, the court ruled in favour of the former a decision that Kenya rejected

