China announces military drills near Taiwan after Biden remarks
ASIA
By
Agency
| May 29th 2022 | 2 min read
China has announced that it conducted military drills near Taiwan amid President Joe Biden’s comments that the U.S. would defend the island if Beijing invaded.
Col Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the Eastern Theatre Command of the People’s Liberation Army, said in a statement that the drills were a “solemn warning to the recent US-Taiwan collusion activities.”
The statement didn’t specify exactly where the drills were held, but it did say that the command performed “multi-service joint combat readiness patrols” and “actual combat drills” in the sea and airspace around Taiwan.
On Monday Biden said his administration would be willing to use force to defend Taiwan and that the United States stands with other nations to make sure China cannot use force in Taiwan.
KEEP READING
During his first trip to Asia as president, Biden said the United States would get involved militarily should China attack Taiwan, seeming to break with a long-held policy of not making clear how the United States might react.
Although the White House quickly walked back saying that the President wasn’t announcing a policy change, China’s drill underscores the fallout of Biden’s comments that it is flirting with danger in Taiwan by flying close to the island.
China has stepped up its provocations toward Taiwan, and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sparked concerns that Beijing might soon launch an incursion against Taiwan.
China and Russia flew nuclear-capable bombers in a joint military exercise as the president wrapped up his trip to Asia.
Under the “One China” policy, the U.S. recognises Beijing as the representative government of China, but only acknowledges China’s claims to Taiwan. At the same time, Washington is committed to ensuring that Taipei can defend itself under federal law.
In the statement, Shi reiterated Beijing’s position that Taiwan is part of China and said it was “hypocritical and futile” for Washington to say one thing while encouraging the “Taiwan independence forces.”
He added that the troops of the Eastern Theater are “determined and capable” of stopping any attempts of “Taiwan independence.”
RELATED VIDEOS
Turkana pastoralists kicked out of Uganda plead for aidPACIDA programme manager Samwel Lentor said the Turkana are in dire need of an urgent humanitarian assistance.
Wanjigi's running mate tells Uhuru to appoint Secretary to the CabinetThe latest critic of the President’s failure to fill the position is Safina Party’s presidential running mate Willis Otieno.
MOST READ
Wiper UK officials demand respect for Kalonzo Musyoka
POLITICS
- Uhuru extends George Opondo Ooko's term at KNH
NATIONAL
By Brian Okoth
- Nyeri, Nairobi new Covid-19 cases highest as positivity rate rises above 5pc
HEALTH & SCIENCE
By Brian Okoth
- William Ruto's headache over Amason Kingi, Aisha Jumwa rivalry
COAST
By Patrick Beja
- DP Ruto: They won't rig the election as I watch
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
- Hardships in Saudi Arabia sent a woman into depression
NATIONAL