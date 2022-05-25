× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Trump to address National Rifle Association three days after Robb Elementary School shooting

AMERICA
By Wambua Sammy | May 25th 2022 | 2 min read
A child gets on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. [Reuters/Marco Bello

As the US smarts from the shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the powerful National Rifle Association’s annual meeting Friday in Houston, Texas, Yahoo reports.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will also address the gun lobby’s conference as will Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Yahoo reports no Democrats will be addressing the meeting.

People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. [Reuters/Marco Bello]

Happening three days after the shooting, the meeting is likely to kick up a storm.

The NRA opposes restrictions on gun ownership.

KEEP READING

“In the 2020 election cycle, the NRA directly contributed more than $616,000 to federal politicians, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit monitoring group. Of the recipients, more than 98 were Republicans,” reports Yahoo.

And,  President Joe Biden has urged Americans to stand up against the NRA.

"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name we're going to stand up to the gun lobby, when in God's name we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done," Biden said in a televised speech, his voice rising to a crescendo," reports Reuters.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kenya heightens surveillance as monkeypox spreads
Health PS Susan Mochache says Kenya has heightened surveillance at entry points to detect any case of monkeypox; assures that no infection confirmed so far.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

I do not own Keroche Breweries, Tabitha Karanja says
I do not own Keroche Breweries, Tabitha Karanja says

NATIONAL

By Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Biden's public approval falls to 36 per cent, lowest of his presidency

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Biden's public approval falls to 36 per cent, lowest of his presidency
Grim chronology of mass shootings in the United States

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Grim chronology of mass shootings in the United States
'Stand up to the gun lobby,' Biden urges Americans after Texas massacre

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

'Stand up to the gun lobby,' Biden urges Americans after Texas massacre
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC