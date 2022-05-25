Trump to address National Rifle Association three days after Robb Elementary School shooting

A child gets on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. [Reuters/Marco Bello

As the US smarts from the shooting of 19 pupils and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Texas, former President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the powerful National Rifle Association’s annual meeting Friday in Houston, Texas, Yahoo reports.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott will also address the gun lobby’s conference as will Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Yahoo reports no Democrats will be addressing the meeting.

People react outside the Ssgt Willie de Leon Civic Center, where students had been transported from Robb Elementary School after a shooting, in Uvalde, Texas, U.S. May 24, 2022. [Reuters/Marco Bello]

Happening three days after the shooting, the meeting is likely to kick up a storm.

The NRA opposes restrictions on gun ownership.

“In the 2020 election cycle, the NRA directly contributed more than $616,000 to federal politicians, according to OpenSecrets, a nonprofit monitoring group. Of the recipients, more than 98 were Republicans,” reports Yahoo.

And, President Joe Biden has urged Americans to stand up against the NRA.

"As a nation, we have to ask when in God's name we're going to stand up to the gun lobby, when in God's name we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done," Biden said in a televised speech, his voice rising to a crescendo," reports Reuters.

