× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

Biden's public approval falls to 36 per cent, lowest of his presidency

AMERICA
By Reuters | May 25th 2022 | 2 min read
U.S. President Joe Biden returns to the White House aboard Marine One, arriving back from his visits to South Korea and Japan, in Washington, U.S. May 24, 2022.  [Reuters]

U.S. President Joe Biden's public approval rating fell this week to 36 per cent, the lowest level of his presidency, as Americans suffered from rising inflation, according to a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll completed on Tuesday.

The two-day national poll found that 59 per cent of Americans disapprove of Biden's job performance. His overall approval was down six percentage points from 42 per cent last week.

Biden's approval rating has been below 50 per cent since August, raising alarms that his Democratic Party is on track to lose control of at least one chamber of Congress in the Nov. 8 midterm election.

In a sign of weakening enthusiasm among Democrats, Biden's approval rating within his own party fell to 72 per cent from 76 per cent the prior week.

Only 10 per cent of Republicans approve of his job in office.

KEEP READING

As low as Biden's overall approval rating is, it remains higher than the lows of his predecessor, Donald Trump, whose approval rating bottomed out at 33 per cent in December 2017.

This year, Biden has been dogged by a surge in U.S. consumer prices, with Russia's invasion of Ukraine helping drive fuel prices higher and global supply chains still hindered by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll is conducted online in English throughout the United States.

The latest poll gathered responses from a total of 1,005 adults, including 456 Democrats and 358 Republicans. It has a credibility interval - a measure of precision - of four percentage points.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Koome swears in tribunal to probe suspended Judge Said Chitembwe
Chief Justice Martha Koome swears in seven-member tribunal to probe suspended High Court Judge Said Chitembwe; it will be chaired by Justice Mumbi Ngugi.
If Kalonzo chooses to work with Raila, I'll support him, says Andrew Sunkuli
Andrew Sunkuli, the running mate of Kalonzo Musyoka, says he’ll still support the Wiper Party leader should he shelve his presidential interest in support of Raila Odinga.

MOST READ

I do not own Keroche Breweries, Tabitha Karanja says
I do not own Keroche Breweries, Tabitha Karanja says

NATIONAL

By Julius Chepkwony

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Trump to address gun owners' lobby three days after Texas shooting

By Wambua Sammy | 20 minutes ago

Trump to address gun owners' lobby three days after Texas shooting
Grim chronology of mass shootings in the United States

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Grim chronology of mass shootings in the United States
'Stand up to the gun lobby,' Biden urges Americans after Texas massacre

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

'Stand up to the gun lobby,' Biden urges Americans after Texas massacre
Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Gunman kills 19 children, 2 teachers at Texas elementary school

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC