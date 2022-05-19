× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Election 2022
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

ELECTION 2022

U.S. Senate confirms Biden nominee to be Ukraine ambassador

WORLD
By Reuters | May 19th 2022 | 2 min read
Bridget Brink, nominated to be U.S. ambassador to Ukraine, testifies at her Senate Foreign Relations Committee confirmation hearing at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, U.S., May 10, 2022. [Reuters]

The U.S. Senate unanimously approved veteran diplomat Bridget Brink on Wednesday to be ambassador to Ukraine, filling a critical post that has been vacant for three years as Washington works to increase support for the government in Kyiv.

Brink was approved by a unanimous voice vote.

Both President Joe Biden's fellow Democrats and Republicans had urged Brink's quick confirmation.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee approved Brink unanimously earlier on Wednesday, after holding her confirmation hearing just two weeks after Biden announced the nomination on April 25.

The quick action underscored the desire from both parties to send an ambassador to support Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as he faces Russia's invasion.

KEEP READING

Brink's Senate confirmation came on the same day that the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv reopened after a three-month closure due to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion. 

The Senate also is expected later this week to approve nearly $40 billion in military and humanitarian support for Kyiv, funding that has already passed the House of Representatives. 

A Michigan native who speaks Russian, Brink is currently the U.S. ambassador to Slovakia.

A diplomat for 25 years, she has worked in Uzbekistan and Georgia as well as in several senior positions across the State Department and White House National Security Council.

Brink was also confirmed by a unanimous voice vote in 2019 when former Republican President Donald Trump nominated her for the position in Bratislava.

There has not been a U.S. ambassador in Kyiv since May 2019, when Trump abruptly recalled then U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch.

Yovanovitch later testified as Trump faced impeachment on charges of withholding military aid to put pressure on Zelenskiy to investigate Biden, then seen as Trump's most likely opponent in the 2020 election.

Share this story
Global smoking rates fall for first time, but rise for kids, Africa - report
Smoking rates have declined globally for the first time on record, according to a new report on tobacco use from a public health campaign group and U.S. academics.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Kimemia settles for engineer, Ruto picks 24-year-old woman
Kimemia settles for engineer, Ruto picks 24-year-old woman

CENTRAL

By James Munyeki and Gilbert Kimutai

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
North Korea weapons threat casts shadow on Biden visit

By Reuters | 32 minutes ago

North Korea weapons threat casts shadow on Biden visit
Australian PM knocks over child playing soccer at campaign event

By Reuters | 20 hours ago

Australian PM knocks over child playing soccer at campaign event
Sri Lanka parliament blocks move to condemn president

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Sri Lanka parliament blocks move to condemn president
Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Finland, Sweden submit application to join NATO

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC