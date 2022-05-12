Chinese findings on Mars suggest water existed for longer on planet's surface
WORLD
By Reuters
| May 12th 2022 | 2 min read
Hydrated minerals discovered by China's robotic rover on Mars in a vast basin believed to be the site of an ancient ocean suggest water was present on the planet's surface for longer than previously thought, said Chinese scientists.
According to an analysis of data sent back by the rover, Zhurong, signs of water were detected in sampled minerals from just 700 million years ago, the scientists said in a paper published on Wednesday in the journal Science Advances.
Mars is believed to have been wet until about 3 billion years ago, when the planet's second geological age, known as the Hesperian Epoch, ended. In the current Amazonian period, there is no surface water.
The soil containing the minerals Zhurong sampled had a hard crust that could have been formed by rising ground water or melted ice that had since evaporated, the Chinese scientists wrote.
The Chinese rover has been exploring the vast plain of Utopia Planitia since its landing on the planet in May last year. Zhurong has travelled about 2 kilometres from its landing site as it gathers data on the terrain.
KEEP READING
In recent years, data from an orbiting probe operated by the European Space Agency had discovered water under the ice of the planet's south pole.
Almost all of the water on Mars is locked in its polar ice caps, with very small traces in the planet's thin atmosphere.
Locating subsurface water is key to determining the planet's potential for life, as well as providing a permanent resource for any human exploration.
RELATED VIDEOS
US-based Max International enters Kenyan market with dietary supplementsThe company set to be launched this Saturday will be based in Nairobi, with a singular intention of helping Kenyans get the most out of their lives, from both a health and wealth perspective.
Murder: MCA, girlfriend arrestedThe two are accused of taking part in the killing of a middle-aged man from the county.
MOST READ
Mutomo village residents to get Sh10 million each to pave way for university expansion
CENTRAL
- Uhuru calls for a cabinet meeting after one year
NATIONAL
- Big boys? George Kithi, who was removed from Ruto view by Duale, speaks
POLITICS
By Marion Kithi
- Why Raila won't receive running mate interview scores today
POLITICS
- Body arrives at JKIA from Saudi Arabia but family refuses to pick it
COUNTIES
- High Court takes on Muslim matter after mediation collapses
RIFT VALLEY
By Daniel Chege