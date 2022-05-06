× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Africa
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Mwai Kibaki
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS
2022 Election:

Somali lawmakers to choose country's new president on May 15

WORLD
By Reuters | May 6th 2022 | 2 min read
A Somali lawmaker casts a ballot during the elections for the speaker of the lower house of parliament, inside the Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu, Somalia, on April 28, 2022. [Reuters]

Somali lawmakers are expected to pick the country's new president on May 15, a parliamentary committee said on Thursday, the final step in a tortuous election process that has suffered delays due to a rift within the outgoing administration.

The selection of a president is a key step in establishing a new government, which must be in place by May 17 if Somalia is to continue receiving budget support from the International Monetary Fund on which it relies to pay essential bills.

Riven by civil war since 1991, the Horn of Africa country has been struggling to rebuild its institutions in the face of a brutal insurgency by the Islamist group al Shabaab, which is linked to al Qaeda.

The central government or allied forces control the capital Mogadishu and most of the main cities, but swathes of the countryside, especially in central Somalia, are under al Shabaab control.

The election process was destabilised by al Shabaab attacks as well as feuding between President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed and Prime Minister Mohamed Hussein Roble.

KEEP READING

Last year, the president tried to extend his four-year term by two years but was thwarted by parliament.

Under Somalia's indirect electoral process, clan elders select the 275 members of the lower house, who in turn choose the president. More than a dozen candidates are expected to compete. 

Somalia's information ministry on Thursday told police to stop a group who were trying to organise pre-election presidential debates, saying they had not been issued a broadcast license.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Poverty stands between two sisters and their future
Two siblings who scored 413 and 378 marks in last year’s KCPE examinations have not joined Form One for lack of fees.
Mourinho lets the tears flow as Roma reach Europa Conference League final
AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho was left in tears after guiding his side to the Europa Conference League final

MOST READ

Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time

By Reuters | 37 minutes ago

Prince Charles delivers Queen's Speech for the first time
Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Andy Warhol's famed 'Marilyn' silk-screen sells for record Sh22.6b at auction
MP dies after standoff with anti-govt protesters

By Reuters | 16 hours ago

MP dies after standoff with anti-govt protesters
Pope gave green light to secret deal to free kidnapped nun, court told

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Pope gave green light to secret deal to free kidnapped nun, court told

;

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC