Not our war: African fleeing Ukraine
EUROPE
By BBC
| May 4th 2022 | 1 min read
It’s estimated thousands of Africans were among more than five million refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
As they tried to escape the carnage, many Africans were treated like second class citizens.
Reports of discrimination at Ukraine’s western borders were widespread with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees acknowledging racist treatment.
BBC Africa journalist, Peter Okwoche, was at the Polish border reporting on the African experience days after war broke out. In the weeks which followed he also spoke to many Africans still caught up in the conflict.
Did they make it to safety? Africa Eye investigates.
