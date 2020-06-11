× Digital News Videos Africa Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Planet Action Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
2022 Election:

Not our war: African fleeing Ukraine

EUROPE
By BBC | May 4th 2022 | 1 min read

It’s estimated thousands of Africans were among more than five million refugees fleeing the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

As they tried to escape the carnage, many Africans were treated like second class citizens.

Reports of discrimination at Ukraine’s western borders were widespread with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees acknowledging racist treatment.

BBC Africa journalist, Peter Okwoche, was at the Polish border reporting on the African experience days after war broke out. In the weeks which followed he also spoke to many Africans still caught up in the conflict.

KEEP READING

Did they make it to safety? Africa Eye investigates.

Virtual real estate is really booming, but is it a crazy idea?
While virtual property doesn’t provide physical shelter, there are some parallels. In shopping for virtual real estate, you could buy a piece of land to build on. Or choose a ready built house.
Kericho student stabs classmate in suspected love triangle
Police reports indicate that the 17-year-old student of Keben Secondary school was stabbed by a classmate, who she was in an intimate relationship with.

Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza
Alfred Mutua leaves Azimio for Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Winfrey Owino

.
;

