‘Women of firsts’: Kamala Harris hosts Tanzania President Samia Suluhu

AMERICA
By The White House | Apr 16th 2022 | 2 min read
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan (L) meets with Vice President Kamala Harris in Harris' ceremonial office in Washington on April 15, 2022. [Courtesy of White House]

Vice President Kamala Harris met today (April 15, 2022) with President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania in Washington.

The Vice President underscored that the Biden-Harris Administration is committed to strengthening ties with Tanzania and with countries across Africa, based on the principles of mutual respect and equality.

The Vice President welcomed President Hassan’s efforts to strengthen democracy and human rights in Tanzania. They reviewed a number of areas of cooperation in our bilateral relationship, including health, agriculture, and infrastructure.

 The Vice President underscored the importance of our economic and commercial partnership, and discussed recent reforms and others needed to further strengthen our investment relationship.

The two leaders noted they are looking forward to the entry into force of an Open Skies Air Transport Agreement, which establishes a modern civil aviation relationship between the United States and Tanzania and agreed it will promote increased travel and trade and help spur economic growth.

They also welcomed nearly $1 billion of new investments by U.S. companies in Tanzania in tourism, conservation, and clean energy sectors.

The Vice President discussed our efforts to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including through Tanzania’s participation in the U.S.-led Global VAX Initiative, and our donation of nearly 4.9 million vaccine doses provided to Tanzania since the beginning of the pandemic.

They discussed broader global health security and global health issues, including supporting women and children’s health.

 Lastly, they discussed several regional and global issues of concern. The Vice President emphasized the importance of the world standing together in support of international rules and norms, including the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all nations.

The Vice President condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its ongoing brutal attacks against the people of Ukraine and noted there must be severe costs for Russia’s actions.

