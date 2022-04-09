× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Shanghai official says the handling of Covid-19 outbreak below expectations

ASIA
By Reuters | Apr 9th 2022 | 2 min read

A staff member works next to a camp bed at an office of the Bank of Communications headquarters, during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Shanghai's Lujiazui financial district, China in this handout picture provided on April 8, 2022. [Reuters]

Shanghai's vice mayor admitted to shortcomings in the city's handling of its Covid-19 outbreak as a record 23,600 new cases were reported yesterday, while the US allowed non-essential staff and their families to leave its consulate in the city.

Deputy Mayor Zong Ming praised the support from the public and the work of front line workers despite public criticism of strict curbs but said the handling of the virus needed to improve.

"We feel the same way about the problems everyone has raised and voiced," Zong told a daily briefing. "A lot of our work has not been enough, and there's still a big gap from everyone's expectations. We will do our best to improve."

Beijing intervened after the failure of Shanghai's initial effort to isolate the virus by locking down in stages, insisting that the country stick to its zero-tolerance policy to prevent its medical system from being overwhelmed.

KEEP READING

Elsewhere on Saturday, the southern megacity of Guangzhou - home to over 18 million people - said it would begin testing in all 11 of its districts after cases were reported there on Friday.

In Shanghai, where 26 million people are in lockdown, residents have continued to complain about food shortages due to a lack of couriers and uncertainty about when lockdown curbs may end.

The government said it would conduct more testing on Saturday and would ease some movement curbs. Some residents of housing compounds with no recent cases said they had been notified by their neighbourhood committees that they could leave their homes to stroll within their compounds.

It did not signal a change of approach, however. "The epidemic prevention and control is now at the most critical moment, and we cannot tolerate the slightest slack," Zong said.

Gu Jun, director of the city's commerce commission, acknowledged problems in distributing food supplies and said distribution centres, supermarkets, and pharmacies should continue operating online as much as possible.

E-commerce company JD.com Inc said on Saturday it had obtained a license to deliver goods to Shanghai and hosted a live streaming sales session joined by more than 3.5 million people.

Offered products were sold out within seconds and the hosts repeatedly pleaded for patience in response to commentators who complained that they were unable to purchase.   

Covid 19 Time Series

 

