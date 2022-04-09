× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Saudi Arabia expands Haj to 1 million pilgrims, easing Covid-19 curbs

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 9th 2022 | 1 min read
Pilgrims keeping social distance and wearing face masks, perform farewell Tawaf around the holy Kaaba in the Grand Mosque, after completing their extended Haj, "Haj Al Kabeer", during the annual Haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, July 22, 2021. [Reuters]

 

Saudi Arabia will let up to 1 million people join the Haj pilgrimage this year, greatly expanding the key event to participants from outside the kingdom after two years of tight Covid-19 restrictions, state media said on Saturday.

Pilgrims to Mecca this year must be under age 65 and fully vaccinated against the coronavirus, the ministry of Hajj and Umrah said in a statement carried by the SPA news agency.

Participants from abroad will be allowed this year but must present a recent negative Covid-19 PCR test, and health precautions will be observed, it said.

Last year, the kingdom limited the annual Haj, one of Islam's five main pillars, to 60,000 domestic participants, compared to the pre-pandemic 2.5 million.

Visits to the holiest sites of Islam in Mecca and Medina for the week-long Haj, and the lesser, year-round Umrah pilgrimage, previously earned the kingdom about $12 billion a year, according to official data.

RELATED VIDEOS

British defence ministry says Russia targeting civilians
The statement comes a day after a missile attack on a train station crowded with women, children and the elderly killed at least 52 people, according to Ukrainian officials.
Crowded field as nine candidates seek to become Nakuru Senator
The county is considered the bedrock of Kenyan politics, hence keen interest from both Jubilee and UDA. Tabitha Karanja, John Mututho and Koigi wa Wamwere have emerged as some of the frontrunners.

