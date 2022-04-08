× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
World
National
Counties
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Education
Lifestyle
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Macron regrets entering France's presidential race late as Le Pen cuts lead

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 8th 2022 | 2 min read
French President and centrist La Republique en Marche (LREM) party candidate for re-election Emmanuel Macron (R) as he takes part in the show "10 Minutes pour Convaincre" (10 Minutes to Convince) on French TV channel TF1 in Boulogne-Billancourt, outside Paris, on April 6, 2022. [Reuters]

 

French President Emmanuel Macron voiced regret on Friday for starting campaigning late as opinion polls showed him holding a slender lead over the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, who he warned would scare investors away from France.

Le Pen has surged in the polls in recent weeks and is expected to face off in the second round against Macron, whose re-election was thought to be a foregone conclusion even a few weeks ago. 

Macron is still ahead in the polls for the second-round match-up, but his lead is within the margin of error.

"Who could have understood six weeks ago that all of sudden I would start political rallies, that I would focus on domestic issues when the war started in Ukraine," Macron told RTL radio.

KEEP READING

"So it is a fact that I entered (the campaign) even later than I wished," Macron said, adding that he retained a "spirit of conquest rather than of defeat."

If Le Pen is elected this month, her social programme will drive away international investors, Macron said in an interview with daily Le Parisien.

"Her program will create massive unemployment because it will drive international investors away and it will not hold up budget-wise," he said.

"Her fundamentals have not changed: it is a racist program that aims to divide society and is very brutal."

Le Pen told France Info radio on Friday: "Emmanuel Macron does not know my program... he must think it is that of (far-left contender) Jean-Luc Melenchon."

Share this story
AK names strong marathon squad for World Championships
Defending World Marathon champion Ruth Chepngétich and Lawrence Cherono will lead the Kenyan marathon assault at the World Championships in Oregon
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Nandi Hills MP aspirant Wesley Kogo dies in road accident
Nandi Hills MP aspirant Wesley Kogo dies in road accident

NAIROBI

By Betty Njeru and Pkemoi Ng'enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Burkina Faso's ex-president Compaore handed life sentence in absentia over Sankara murder

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Burkina Faso's ex-president Compaore handed life sentence in absentia over Sankara murder
Senate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court

By Reuters | 15 hours ago

Senate confirms Jackson as first Black woman on U.S. Supreme Court
United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine

By Reuters | 16 hours ago

United Nations suspends Russia from human rights body over Ukraine
Why the U.S. is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

By Reuters | 20 hours ago

Why the U.S. is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC