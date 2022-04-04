× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Lifestyle Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance

AMERICA
By Reuters | Apr 4th 2022 | 1 min read

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the audience of the 64th Annual Grammy Awards show about the invasion of Ukraine by Russia through a video feed as the Grammy show takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., April 3, 2022. [Reuters, Mario Anzuoni]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."

"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskiy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by American singer John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.

"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," Zelenskiy, wearing a dark green t-shirt, said in English, his voice hoarse.

War broke out in Ukraine over a month ago after Russian military forces invaded areas in the country's east, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians and reducing entire cities to rubble.

