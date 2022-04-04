Ukraine's Zelenskiy appeals for support in Grammy video appearance
AMERICA
By Reuters
| Apr 4th 2022 | 1 min read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Sunday appeared in a video aired at the Grammy Awards in the United States and appealed to viewers to support Ukrainians "in any way you can."
"What is more opposite to music? The silence of ruined cities and killed people," said Zelenskiy in the video that aired ahead of a performance by American singer John Legend and Ukranian poet Lyuba Yakimchuck.
"Fill the silence with your music. Fill it today, to tell our story. Support us in any way you can. Any, but not silence," Zelenskiy, wearing a dark green t-shirt, said in English, his voice hoarse.
War broke out in Ukraine over a month ago after Russian military forces invaded areas in the country's east, displacing hundreds of thousands of civilians and reducing entire cities to rubble.
KEEP READING
RELATED VIDEOS
Netherlands boss Van Gaal suffering from prostate cancerNetherlands coach Louis van Gaal said on Sunday that he is battling prostate cancer.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
Why it could cost upwards of Sh10 million to replace damaged helicopter windscreen
NATIONAL
By Edward Kosut
- Kiraitu: You are free to vote for whom you want to be president
POLITICS
- How father and his twin daughters perished in an early morning accident
COUNTIES
- Leaders condemn near attack on Raila Odinga by youth
POLITICS
- Governor Kinyanjui makes surprise ‘return’ to Jubilee from Ubuntu
COUNTIES
- Government to set up six new mental health facilities
HEALTH & SCIENCE