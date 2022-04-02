× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Opinion Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 2nd 2022 | 2 min read

Sarah Palin, 2008 Republican vice presidential candidate and former Alaska governor, speaks to the media as she exits the court during her defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, at the United States Courthouse in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., February 14, 2022. [Reuters]

Sarah Palin, the Republican nominee for vice president in 2008, announced her run for Alaska's only seat in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday.

It would be Palin's first run for public office since serving as John McCain's running mate in a campaign that saw Democrat Barack Obama elected president in November 2008.

"America is at a tipping point," Palin said in a statement released on her Twitter account announcing her candidacy. "As I've watched the far left destroy the country, I knew I had to step up and join the fight."

"At this critical time in our nation's history, we need leaders who will combat the left's socialist, big-government, America-last agenda," she said.

KEEP READING

Such fiery, anti-establishment rhetoric came to define Palin's vice-presidential campaign in 2008 and served as a precursor to the rise of Republican former President Donald Trump and the modern Republican Party.

Alaska's House seat became vacant after Republican Don Young died suddenly last month at age 88 after serving for more than four decades.

A website, www.sarahforalaska.com, was set up as of Friday evening for Palin's campaign. The home page of the site says, "Sarah Palin is running for Congress!" and seeks donations.

