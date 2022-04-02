× Digital News Videos Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Health & Science Opinion Columnists Education Opinion Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Germany looks to buy Israeli or U.S. missile defence system

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 2nd 2022 | 2 min read

A U.S. Army Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) weapon system is seen on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, October 26, 2017. [Reuters]

Berlin is considering buying a missile defence system from Israel or the United States to defend against threats including Russian Iskander missiles in Kaliningrad, German weekly Welt am Sonntag reported on Saturday.

The Iskander missiles can reach almost all of western Europe and there is no missile shield in place to protect against this threat, Germany's chief of defence Eberhard Zorn told Welt am Sonntag in an interview published on Saturday.

"The Israelis and the Americans possess such systems. Which one do we prefer? Will we manage to establish an overall (missile defence) system in NATO? These are the questions we need to answer now," Zorn said.

He did not specify the names of the systems but was most likely referring to Arrow 3 built by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) ISRAI.UL and the U.S. system THAAD produced by Raytheon RTX.N.

Russia said in 2018 it had deployed Iskander missiles to its Kaliningrad exclave, a slice of Russia wedged between Poland and Lithuania.

A mobile ballistic missile system, the Iskander replaced the Soviet Scud missile and its two guided missiles can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.

In a landmark speech days after Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Berlin would hike its defence spending to more than 2% of its economic output by injecting 100 billion euros ($110 billion) into the military.

Zorn belongs to a group of high-ranking officials consulting with Scholz on how to spend this money.

"So far, only one thing is clear: We have neither the time nor the money to develop these (missile defence) systems on our own because the missile threat is known to already be there", Zorn said.

Referring to Germany's lack of a short-range missile defence, which can be used to protect troops on the move or under threat while deployed, he said Berlin had started looking into the purchase of such systems and it now had to make a decision.

Beyond this, the Bundeswehr will have to invest 20 billion euros by 2032 to replenish its ammunition storages, Zorn added.

RELATED VIDEOS

Will Smith resigns from film academy, says he's 'heartbroken'
"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated. I am heartbroken."
Performance is key to the World Championships and Commonwealth squads says Benjamin
Performance at the Africa Zone Three Championships will determine who gets selected into the final two squads for World Women Boxing Championships and

Ministry offers special 'lifetime access passes' for Nairobi Expressway
Ministry offers special 'lifetime access passes' for Nairobi Expressway

NATIONAL

By Standard Reporter

.
Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska

By Reuters | 32 minutes ago

Sarah Palin announces run for U.S. House seat from Alaska
Pope uses elevator to board plane taking him to Malta

By Reuters | 55 minutes ago

Pope uses elevator to board plane taking him to Malta
Security tight in Sri Lanka's capital after state of emergency declared

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Security tight in Sri Lanka's capital after state of emergency declared
Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Red Cross heads again for Mariupol as Russia shifts Ukraine focus

