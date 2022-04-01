× Digital News Videos Nairobi Elias Mokua Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Peter Kimani Real Estate Work Life Health & Science Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
Politics
National
World
National
Counties
Nairobi
Elias Mokua
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Peter Kimani
Real Estate
Work Life
Health & Science
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

U.S. warns South Sudan's leadership is failing to meet peace deal milestones

WORLD
By Reuters | Apr 1st 2022 | 2 min read
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022. [Reuters]

The United States has found that South Sudan's leadership is failing to implement parts of a peace deal signed in 2018 and warned it will continue to impose costs on those perpetuating the conflict, according to a report seen by Reuters.

The U.S. State Department - in a report to Congress that has not been made public - said the unity government was slow to implement essential commitments made under the 2018 deal and failed to meet key milestones in a timely manner.

"Ten years after independence, South Sudan remains a deeply fragile nation beset by weak governance, pervasive insecurity, fiscal mismanagement, and widespread corruption," the report read.

South Sudan gained independence from Sudan in 2011 but descended into fighting two years later when forces loyal to President Salva Kiir and former rebel leader, now first Vice President, Riek Machar clashed in the capital.

The bloodshed spiralled into a civil war that killed 400,000 people.

KEEP READING

The two main sides signed a peace deal in 2018 but hunger and deadly clashes are still common across the country.

Though the 2018 peace deal in South Sudan halted the worst violence of that war, analysts say there are several unresolved issues, such as stalled reunification of the national army, that could plunge the country back into widespread conflict.

The State Department report said the government lacks discipline and transparency in managing public finances and has a low capacity to manage South Sudan's oil-dependent budget, resulting in large-scale corruption and insufficient transparency.

It warned that governance failures have become a key driver of national and subnational violence and called for sustained reform, transparency and accountability.

South Sudan's embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The report also warned that Washington would continue to impose costs on those who perpetuate the conflict.

The United States has previously imposed sanctions on individuals and entities over the conflict in the country.

It noted that domestic and international entities purchase South Sudan's oil commodities without "acknowledging the link between the elite's corrupt practices and continued subnational violence," and said State and Treasury department officials regularly coordinate on corruption in the country's oil sector.

The report also warned that the humanitarian situation in South Sudan, where large parts of the population are internally displaced and over half are severely food insecure, is worsening and has been exacerbated by heavy flooding.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

He went missing on Tuesday, he’s now been found murdered
An 11-year-old boy from Kisaju in Kajiado County, who went missing on Tuesday, March 29, has been found dead.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

CJ Martha Koome: A summary of her BBI verdict
CJ Martha Koome: A summary of her BBI verdict

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
U.S. warned firms about Russia's Kaspersky software day after invasion

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

U.S. warned firms about Russia's Kaspersky software day after invasion
Anti-migrant vigilante group Dudula stokes tensions in South Africa

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Anti-migrant vigilante group Dudula stokes tensions in South Africa
India signs cooperation with Maldives

By Agencies | 14 hours ago

India signs cooperation with Maldives
Britain's spy chief says Russian soldiers refused to carry out orders in Ukraine

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Britain's spy chief says Russian soldiers refused to carry out orders in Ukraine

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC