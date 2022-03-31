× Digital News Videos Elias Mokua Nairobi Homepage Africa Nutrition & Wellness Real Estate Work Life Health & Science Education Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
Politics
National
World
National
Counties
Elias Mokua
Nairobi
Homepage
Africa
Nutrition & Wellness
Real Estate
Work Life
Health & Science
Education
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

India signs cooperation with Maldives

ASIA
By Agencies | Mar 31st 2022 | 2 min read

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid, in Maldives. (Photo: twitter)

India and Maldives have signed an agreement that is set to pave the way for connectivity between the two countries.

The neighbouring nations early this week made some significant strides in building capacity after India's National Knowledge Network and the Maldives' Higher Education Network (NKN) signed cooperation in education.

The NKN is a multi-gigabit national research and education network, whose purpose is to provide a unified high-speed network backbone for educational and research institutions in India. The network is managed by India’s National Informatics Centre (NIC).

KEEP READING

"Foreign Minister Shahid and I acknowledged strides made in fields of capacity building and training. With the signing of the peering agreement, 1500+ Indian Institutes, Universities and centres of learning from Singapore, Europe and the US are connected to Maldives via India’s National Knowledge Network," India’s External Affairs Minister said at a joint press appearance with Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.

Shahid said the peering agreement signed between the Maldives' National Centre for Information Technology (NCIT) and NIC is an important step for cooperation in the field of education, "paving the way for connectivity between the Higher Education Network of Maldives and the National Knowledge Network of India".

A peering agreement is an agreement between two network administrators to share data routing responsibilities across multiple networks. Peering is a mainstay of the global Internet and large data mobility systems.

The Indian government officials arrived in Male earlier in the evening as part of his five-day two-nation visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka to explore the possibilities of further expansion of bilateral engagements with the two key maritime neighbours of India.

The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean region and the bilateral defence and security ties have been on an upward trajectory in the last few years.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Raila on BBI verdict: We live to fight another day
The ruling by a seven-bench judge put a stop to the push to change the constitution
Safaricom pulls NSE to 12-month low
The value of investors’ wealth at the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) today touched 12-month low, majorly pulled down by Safaricom.

MOST READ

I earn Sh10,000 daily from jaggery, Kakamega man claims
I earn Sh10,000 daily from jaggery, Kakamega man claims

WESTERN

By Bernard Lusigi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test

By Reuters | 1 day ago

S.Korea says N.Korea staged 'largest ICBM' fakery to recover from failed test
Petascale Supercomputer installed in India’s oldest institute

By Agencies | 7 days ago

Petascale Supercomputer installed in India’s oldest institute
Indian orbiter makes new discovery about distribution of gas in moon’s atmosphere

By Agencies | 7 days ago

Indian orbiter makes new discovery about distribution of gas in moon’s atmosphere
China examines cockpit voice recorder from crashed airliner

By Reuters | 7 days ago

China examines cockpit voice recorder from crashed airliner

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC