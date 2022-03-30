Ghana to start producing own Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024
AFRICA
By Reuters
| Mar 30th 2022 | 1 min read
Ghana will start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines in January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday in his State of the Nation Address in parliament.
"A bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute," he said.
That institute will lay out a strategy that will enable the West African country to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024, he added without providing further details.
So far Ghana has fully vaccinated around 21.4% of its 30-million-odd inhabitants against coronavirus, according to Reuters data.
KEEP READING
The government lifted most remaining coronavirus restrictions over the weekend, citing rapidly declining infections and a relatively successful inoculation campaign.
The president also announced a new assembly plant with capacity to assemble 5,000 new vehicles per annum has been established by Nissan (7201.T) in the eastern port city of Tema, which is currently producing Nissan and Peugeot brands of vehicles for the Ghanaian and West African markets.
Covid 19 Time Series
RELATED VIDEOS
Court quashes titles to illegally acquired Kenya School of Government landThe Environment and Lands Court revoked title deeds of three properties in Lower Kabete, Nairobi, after finding they were illegally allocated.
MOST READ
Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks
EDUCATION
- Man accuses neighbour of spying on him using CCTV camera, infringing on his privacy
NATIONAL
- Raila Odinga distances self from Uhuru impeachment talks
POLITICS
- Twins who scored same KCPE marks were always close, mother says
NAIROBI
By Betty Njeru
- Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning
EUROPE
By Reuters
- Ezekiel Mutua lands MCSK top job
COUNTIES