× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Kibaki Cabinets Moi Cabinets Arts & Culture Ramadhan Special Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Politics
Business
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Kibaki Cabinets
Moi Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Ramadhan Special
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ghana to start producing own Covid-19 vaccines in January 2024

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 30th 2022 | 1 min read

Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye receives the Covid-19 vaccine during the vaccination campaign at the Ridge Hospital in Accra, Ghana March 2, 2021. [Reuters]

Ghana will start producing its own COVID-19 vaccines in January 2024, President Nana Akufo-Addo said on Wednesday in his State of the Nation Address in parliament.

"A bill will shortly be brought to you, in this House, for your support and approval for the establishment of the National Vaccine Institute," he said.

That institute will lay out a strategy that will enable the West African country to begin the first phase of commercial production in January 2024, he added without providing further details.

So far Ghana has fully vaccinated around 21.4% of its 30-million-odd inhabitants against coronavirus, according to Reuters data.

KEEP READING

The government lifted most remaining coronavirus restrictions over the weekend, citing rapidly declining infections and a relatively successful inoculation campaign.

The president also announced a new assembly plant with capacity to assemble 5,000 new vehicles per annum has been established by Nissan (7201.T) in the eastern port city of Tema, which is currently producing Nissan and Peugeot brands of vehicles for the Ghanaian and West African markets.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Kwaheri Chairman
Court quashes titles to illegally acquired Kenya School of Government land
The Environment and Lands Court revoked title deeds of three properties in Lower Kabete, Nairobi, after finding they were illegally allocated.

MOST READ

Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks
Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks

EDUCATION

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sudan's military leader replaces university boards and heads

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

Sudan's military leader replaces university boards and heads
8 peacekeepers killed after U.N. chopper crashes in eastern Congo

By Reuters | 5 hours ago

8 peacekeepers killed after U.N. chopper crashes in eastern Congo
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

By Brian Okoth | 1 day ago

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
Interesting facts about DR-Congo

By Elvince Joshua | 1 day ago

Interesting facts about DR-Congo

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC