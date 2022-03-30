× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Sudan's military leader replaces university boards and heads

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 30th 2022 | 1 min read

Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan addresses delegates after signing a declaration of principles between the Sudanese Transitional government and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement-North, in Juba. [Reuters]

In a series of decisions on Tuesday, Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dismissed the boards and appointed new heads for some 30 national universities.

Burhan is tightening his grip after taking power in a coup in October, reversing appointments made by civilian leadership during a two-year power-sharing period.

In a statement, the head of the board of governors for the University of Khartoum, Sudan's most prominent university, described Burhan's decisions as illegal and encroaching on powers held by the prime minister. Professors at Sudan University, one of the largest, said they would begin an open-ended strike in protest.

Military leaders have yet to appoint a prime minister since the resignation of Abdalla Hamdok in January following a brief return to the office.

KEEP READING

Universities have been a hotbed for student protests, and university presidents had been involved in mediation attempts between the military and civilian groups.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

8 peacekeepers killed after U.N. chopper crashes in eastern Congo
The bodies of the peacekeepers have been taken to Goma and an investigation was underway into the circumstances of the crash.
Homa Bay County Assembly Speaker Elizabeth Ayoo impeached again
Ayoo was again impeached on Tuesday by 49 MCAs who attended the session at the assembly on allegations of abuse of office.

MOST READ

Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks
Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks

EDUCATION

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
8 peacekeepers killed after U.N. chopper crashes in eastern Congo

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

8 peacekeepers killed after U.N. chopper crashes in eastern Congo
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

By Brian Okoth | 20 hours ago

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
Interesting facts about DR-Congo

By Elvince Joshua | 21 hours ago

Interesting facts about DR-Congo
DR Congo entry to EAC 'a game changer to intra-regional trade'

By Mwangi Maina | 1 day ago

DR Congo entry to EAC 'a game changer to intra-regional trade'

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC