× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

8 peacekeepers killed after U.N. chopper crashes in eastern Congo

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 30th 2022 | 2 min read

United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) peacekeepers patrol areas affected by the recent attacks by M23 rebels fighters near Rangira in North Kivu in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, March 29, 2022. [Reuters]

Eight peacekeepers were killed when a U.N. helicopter crashed in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday amid rebel fighting, the United Nations said.

The bodies of the peacekeepers have been taken to Goma and an investigation was underway into the circumstances of the crash, the United Nations said in a statement.

They included six crew members from the Pakistani military and two military personnel - one from Russia and one from Serbia, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, said in a statement.

Pakistan's army said that all eight people had died, and gave the names of the pilot and crew. Pakistan has deployed an aviation unit to the U.N. mission in Congo since 2011, it said.

KEEP READING

The helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission when it went down in the area of Tshanzu, in North Kivu province, where there have been clashes this week between the Congolese army and a rebel group known as the M23, MONUSCO said.

Congo's army said the helicopter was shot down by rebels, which the M23's spokesman denied. MONUSCO did not state the cause of the crash and said investigations were underway.

The M23 group was driven out of Congo after an insurgency in 2012 and 2013 and chased into neighbouring Uganda and Rwanda. Its fighters have since come back to wage attacks, including one in the same part of Congo in November.

Heavy fighting started when the M23 attacked two Congolese army positions on Sunday night. By Tuesday the rebels had moved into the city of Kabindi and were nearing the area's local administrative seat, the town of Rutshuru, according to a civil society coordinator.

"If these enemies manage to dislodge our forces, Rutshuru centre will fall," Jean Damascene Baziyaka told reporters.

Uganda's army has also entered the fray and said it killed 14 M23 fighters near the border with Congo on Tuesday.

"This evening they (M23) attacked us, they shelled the Ugandan side and some civilian houses were destroyed. Our forces responded and 14 rebels were killed, seven were taken prisoners of war," Ugandan military spokesperson Brigadier Felix Kulayigye said, adding one of its soldiers also died in the fighting.

There have been regional efforts in recent years to demobilise the M23, but its leaders have complained about the slow implementation of a peace accord and accused the Congolese army of waging war against it.

M23 spokesman Willy Ngoma said on Tuesday that the group was fighting only to defend itself.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Russian units suffering big losses pull out of Ukraine
According to UK Intelligence, some Russian units suffering heavy losses in Ukraine had been forced to return home and to neighbouring Belarus.
Sudan's military leader replaces university boards and heads
Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan dismissed the boards and appointed new heads for some 30 national universities.

MOST READ

Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks
Fraternal twins score same marks, identical ones split by few marks

EDUCATION

By Pkemoi Ng’enoh

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Sudan's military leader replaces university boards and heads

By Reuters | 55 minutes ago

Sudan's military leader replaces university boards and heads
No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim

By Brian Okoth | 20 hours ago

No cow in Congo? Number of cattle in DRC revealed amid Ruto’s claim
Interesting facts about DR-Congo

By Elvince Joshua | 21 hours ago

Interesting facts about DR-Congo
DR Congo entry to EAC 'a game changer to intra-regional trade'

By Mwangi Maina | 1 day ago

DR Congo entry to EAC 'a game changer to intra-regional trade'

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC