× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Queen Elizabeth to attend Prince Philip's memorial service amid health concerns

EUROPE
By Reuters | Mar 29th 2022 | 1 min read

A photo depicts Britain's Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth, who died at the age of 99, outside a pub in Windsor, near London, Britain, on April 10, 2021. [Reuters]

Britain's Queen Elizabeth plans to join members of the royal family and other dignitaries at a memorial service in honour of her husband Prince Philip on Tuesday, a Buckingham Palace source said.

The queen's health has been in focus since she spent a night in hospital last October for an unspecified ailment and was then instructed by her medical team to rest. In February she caught COVID-19 and suffered mild cold-like symptoms and has since cancelled some in-person engagements.

Tuesday's event at Westminster Abbey in London is to give thanks for Philip's contribution to public life. He died aged 99 last April.

The source said the queen was currently planning to attend the service.

KEEP READING

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning
Abramovich and the negotiators showed symptoms that included red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands.
Twins who scored same KCPE marks were always close, mother says
Kipkoech and Chepkorir, who both scored 392 marks, were candidates at Utawala Academy.

MOST READ

Lady Justice Beatrice Thuranira Jaden dead
Lady Justice Beatrice Thuranira Jaden dead

NATIONAL

By Robert Abong'o

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning
Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire from peace talks

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Air raid sirens wail as Ukraine hopes for ceasefire from peace talks
Ukraine says it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Ukraine says it has destroyed a large Russian landing ship
Russia's military hit by high-ranking losses in Ukraine

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Russia's military hit by high-ranking losses in Ukraine

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC