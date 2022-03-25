× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

African students wonder what next after Ukraine war upends education

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 25th 2022 | 3 min read

Mandisa Malindisa, a fourth-year medical student who was studying in Ukraine before the invasion looks on during her interview in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 11, 2022. [Reuters]

Nkateko Muyimane and six fellow African students hid in a subway while Russian shells pounded Kharkiv, before fleeing on a train to Budapest they very nearly failed to board.

Now their main concern is how to salvage the degrees they sacrificed so much to start.

South African Muyimane, 24, and classmate Mandisa Malindisa, 25, were both studying medicine with a year to go before graduating. Now, they say, there is no university left.

"It's been bombed out and turned to rubble," Muyimane said at his brother's apartment in a northern Johannesburg suburb. "Even if we do continue online, medicine is practical: you need to be physically there with the patient."

KEEP READING

They are among tens of thousands of African students whose studies were upended by Russia's war on its neighbour, many of whom were drawn to Ukraine's world-class educational facilities available at a fraction of the cost of Western universities.

Ukraine's history of attracting Africans to its academies dates back to the Cold War, when Soviet states wooed students from newly independent African nations with the promise of subsidised education.

Like many parents, Malindisa's mother, a nurse, and father, a civil engineer, tightened their belts, saved and borrowed to put her through Ukraine's Kharkiv National Medical University.

"It was a big sacrifice for the school fees, and the apartment she was renting," her mother Zandile told Reuters.

Malindisa's anxiety about losing her qualification, after all her parents had invested, had kept her in Ukraine, but as war approached, she decided to fly out rather than risk staying.

Her mother booked her three tickets; all got cancelled. She, Muyimane and the five other African classmates endured days of bombardments before fleeing to Pivdennyi Vokzal station. There, they said, they had to fight to get on a train including against a passenger who bit one of them to try to prevent her boarding.

Nkateko Muyimane. [Reuters]

Compared with that horror, finding her a new school seems less daunting.

"I haven't lost hope," Zandile said. "Something will come up for her."

Malindisa worries that she has no certificate to show prospective universities what she has accomplished - getting her transcripts from what is now a war zone isn't going to be easy.

Her fears are shared by many students who returned from Ukraine in recent weeks.

Muyimane's mother is a doctor, and she was proud to have a son follow in her footsteps, he said, adding: "I must make a plan: medicine is my dream".

At her house in Ghana's capital on March 5, 23-year-old medical student Maame Akousa Addo stood over two small duffel bags containing the few things she'd managed to bring back with her to Accra and wondered whether she would be able to go back after the war.

"We're just waiting to hear from our schools," she said. "To see if they will establish a sort of online option."

For Nigerian student Joshua Adebowale, 32, the hope is that things will calm down soon so he can return to Kyiv Medical University, which his parents and brothers were paying for. "Otherwise, these will be wasted years and money," he said.

But for compatriot Jasper Ahamefula, 19, who had just started a business studies course, a degree no longer seems an option. He plans to try and start up a business - tailoring perhaps - without a qualification.

"It doesn't matter," he said. "My parents, yes it's a lost investment, but they care that I'm alive. That's great, I guess."

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ethiopia government declares unilateral truce to allow aid into Tigray
The U.S. State Department welcomed the news and said it strongly supported Ethiopia's commitment to work with humanitarian organisations.
New bed nets that 'ground' mosquitoes could boost malaria fight
In 2020, 627,000 people died of malaria, mainly children in sub-Saharan Africa.

MOST READ

Governor race: Shahbal settles on woman as running mate
Governor race: Shahbal settles on woman as running mate

POLITICS

By Bernard Sanga

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ethiopia government declares unilateral truce to allow aid into Tigray

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Ethiopia government declares unilateral truce to allow aid into Tigray
Egypt requests IMF support as economy buffeted by Ukraine spillover

By Reuters | 23 hours ago

Egypt requests IMF support as economy buffeted by Ukraine spillover
Mali's detained ex-prime minister dies on medical parole

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Mali's detained ex-prime minister dies on medical parole
‘My flesh was burning': Uganda accused of torture again

By Reuters | 1 day ago

‘My flesh was burning': Uganda accused of torture again

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC