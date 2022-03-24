Petascale Supercomputer installed in India’s oldest institute
ASIA
By Agencies
| Mar 24th 2022 | 2 min read
A supercomputer with a speed of up to 1.66 PFLOPS (Peta Floating-Point Operations Per Second) has been installed at the oldest engineering institution in Asia.
The Petascale supercomputer has been deployed at the Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, which was founded in 1847.
In the computing world, PFLOPS (floating-point operations per second) is a measure of computer performance, useful in fields of scientific computations, that require floating-point calculations. It is a more accurate measure than measuring instructions per second.
Developed under a joint initiative of India’s Department of Science and Technology and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the new innovation will offer computational power to the community of IIT Roorkee as well as neighbouring academic institutions.
KEEP READING
- Google creates quantum computer that is 1.6bn times quicker than world's fastest supercomputer
- Will artificial intelligence be threat to human society?
- IBM starts rolling out supercomputer in Africa
- Google creates quantum computer that is 1.6bn times quicker than world's fastest supercomputer
- Will artificial intelligence be threat to human society?
- IBM starts rolling out supercomputer in Africa
There are a significant number of Kenya students studying in various Indian universities.
The 175-year-old IIT Roorkee had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the CDAC earlier to establish state-of-the-art supercomputing facilities involving critical components like motherboards for servers, direct contact liquid cooling data centres in India.
"IIT Roorkee will carry out advanced research and capacity building using this supercomputing infrastructure developed under NSM. I am happy to see that the critical components of PARAM Ganga, such as motherboards for compute nodes and direct contact liquid cooling data centres, are manufactured in India as per the Government of India initiative of Atmanirbhar Bharat,” the institute’s Board of Governors, Mohan Reddy, Chairman told ANI News.
"The basic idea behind building a Petascale Supercomputer with manufactured in India components is to accelerate the problem-solving capacity in multidisciplinary domains simultaneously.
To this effect, "PARAM Ganga", the new high-performance computational (HPC) facility would aid researchers to solve complex problems of national importance and global significance.
The new HPC infrastructure will serve as an essential compute environment for the modern-day research along with their theoretical and experimental work."
Nine foreign nationals test positive of Covid-19There was no reported case of Covid-19 related death registered in the last 24 hours
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
Education CS George Magoha reveals when 2021 KCPE results will be released
EDUCATION
- Fact Check: No, Ruto hasn’t been ranked as Africa’s best orator
FACT CHECK
- Uhuru knows what's best for you, Mama Ngina to Kenyans
NATIONAL
- ‘Don’t get pregnant immediately after we pick you to join the Police Service’
NATIONAL
- Raila takes campaigns to Ruto’s backyard after jetting back home
POLITICS
- Abducted Cuban doctors’ driver to serve life in jail
NATIONAL