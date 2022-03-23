× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
Wikileaks' Assange to wed partner Stella Moris in prison ceremony

EUROPE
By Reuters | Mar 23rd 2022 | 1 min read

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and his partner Stella Moris. [Reuters]

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is expected to marry his long-term partner Stella Moris inside a high-security prison in southeast London today at a small ceremony attended by four guests, two official witnesses and two security guards.

Assange is wanted by U.S. authorities to face trial on 18 counts relating to WikiLeaks' release of vast troves of confidential U.S. military records and diplomatic cables.

The 50-year-old, who denies any wrongdoing, has been held at Belmarsh prison since 2019 and before that was holed up in the Ecuadorean embassy in London for seven years.

While living at the embassy he fathered two children with Moris, a lawyer more than a decade his junior, who he met in 2011 when she started work on his legal team. Their relationship began in 2015.

The registrar-led ceremony will take place during visiting hours at the prison, where some of Britain's most notorious criminals have served sentences, including child murderer Ian Huntley.

Moris's wedding dress and Assange's kilt - a nod to his family ties to Scotland - have been created by British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood, who has previously campaigned against his extradition.

Assange was denied permission this month to appeal at Britain's Supreme Court against a decision to extradite him to the United States. He could still challenge any decision from the government to approve his extradition.

