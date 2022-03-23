Mali's detained ex-prime minister dies on medical parole
AFRICA
By Reuters
| Mar 23rd 2022 | 1 min read
Mali's former prime minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga, arrested over corruption allegations last year, died of an undisclosed illness in hospital on Monday, one of his lawyers said.
Maiga, 68, was detained in August over his suspected role in the purchase of a presidential plane during the rule of ex-president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita, ousted in a military coup a year earlier.
He was charged with multiple counts of graft and was awaiting trial. Lawyers maintained their client was innocent.
One of them told Reuters he died at a clinic in the capital Bamako on Monday morning, where he had been hospitalised on parole since December.
KEEP READING
His family and doctors had unsuccessfully pushed for Maiga to be allowed to travel abroad for treatment as his health deteriorated in Bamako's main prison.
Relatives said authorities did not reply to their evacuation requests. There was no immediate response from two government spokespeople who Reuters sought comment from.
Maiga, a former defence minister, was named prime minister in 2017 and resigned two years later, four weeks after a massacre of some 160 Fulani herders by an ethnic vigilante group shocked the West African nation.
RELATED VIDEOS
Putin plans to attend G20 summit in Indonesia – EnvoyRussia's ambassador in Indonesia Lyudmila Vorobieva has said President Vladimir Putin intends to attend a G20 summit hosted by Indonesia later.
Four die, 10 hospitalised after taking illicit brew in BungomaIt is suspected the chang'aa that the 14 consumed had poisonous chemicals.
MOST READ
One dead, four injured in brawl involving South Sudan nationals
NATIONAL
- Alarm as eucalyptus trees leave 'God's bathroom' dry and thirsty
NYANZA
- I am not joining UDA, says Sabina after missing Azimio rallies
POLITICS
- Why I did not resign, absentee West Pokot Deputy-Governor explains
POLITICS
- Karua: I didn’t call Kalonzo, Gideon traitors
POLITICS
By Betty Njeru
- Jimi Wanjigi's daughter: My father is a caring and visionary man
POLITICS