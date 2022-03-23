× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Africa's Ramaphosa eases Covid-19 restrictions to lift economy

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 23rd 2022 | 2 min read

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures during his response to oral questions in the National Assembly, at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town, South Africa, March 17, 2022. [Reuters]

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said restrictive COVID-19 regulations that have weighed on the nation's struggling economy for two years would be removed on Wednesday, with the national state of disaster also to end soon.

The state of disaster currently regulates the country's COVID-19 rules and has been in place since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. Its extension last week until April 15 drew criticism from businesses hard hit by its measures.

Ramaphosa said in a live television broadcast that the state of disaster would only end once a public consultation on new regulations to replace it was complete, but a number of the restrictions would be eased from Wednesday.

"This change... will be of great benefit to the sporting, cultural, entertainment and events industries in particular," he said, referring to a relaxation of restrictions on the number of people allowed at gatherings or attending venues.

KEEP READING

Other changes included the removal of a requirement to wear masks outdoors, though these would remain compulsory inside public buildings and on public transport.

Africa's most industrialised nation is the continent's worst-affected in terms of confirmed infections and deaths, which stood at over 3.7 million and 99,893 respectively as of Tuesday, authorities said.

The country has been in an 'adjusted level 1' lockdown, or the lowest of a five-tier system of restrictions, since October last year, but infections and deaths have dropped.

Business people, scientists and campaign groups were among those to criticise the extension of the national state of disaster. Some argued it was not necessary given infection rates were currently relatively low and past restrictions had not prevented COVID-19's spread.

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
Intense Russian airstrikes are turning besieged Mariupol into the "ashes of a dead land", the city council said as bombardments raged in the port city
Russia would only use nuclear weapons if its existence were threatened

MOST READ

One dead, four injured in brawl involving South Sudan nationals
One dead, four injured in brawl involving South Sudan nationals

NATIONAL

By Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
35 still missing as death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25

By Reuters | 22 hours ago

35 still missing as death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25
Uganda’s Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah dies aged 56

By Robert Abong'o | 1 day ago

Uganda’s Parliament Speaker Jacob Oulanyah dies aged 56
Google internet cable lands in Africa, promising fast connection

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Google internet cable lands in Africa, promising fast connection
Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC