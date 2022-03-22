× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Russian court finds Kremlin critic Navalny guilty of fraud

EUROPE
By Reuters | Mar 22nd 2022 | 2 min read

Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny takes part in a rally to mark the 5th anniversary of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov's murder and to protest against proposed amendments to the country's constitution, in Moscow, Russia February 29, 2020. [Reuters]

A Russian court has found jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny guilty of large-scale fraud, the court said on Tuesday.

Russian prosecutors are seeking to move Navalny to a maximum-security penal colony for 13 years on charges of fraud and contempt of court.

Navalny is already serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence at a prison camp east of Moscow for parole violations related to charges he says were trumped up to thwart his political ambitions.

His national opposition movement has been labelled "extremist" and shut down, but he has continued to issue messages on social media from prison through his legal team and aides, recently urging Russians to oppose the war in Ukraine.

KEEP READING

Navalny's spokeswoman, Kira Yarmysh, said last week that prosecutors had requested a transfer to a maximum-security jail because they said he had committed crimes in the prison camp.

"Probably it will be further from Moscow and lawyers will have difficulty entering this colony and we will not have access to Alexei," she said on Monday.

"It’s not a question of his freedom, it’s a question of his life ... They are the same people that tried to kill him already ... This is what we are afraid of."

Navalny was jailed last year when he returned to Russia after receiving medical treatment in Germany following a poison attack with a Soviet-era nerve toxin during a visit to Siberia in 2020.

Navalny blamed Putin for the attack, a charge the Kremlin denies.

Yarmysh said Navalny expected the Lefortovo court in Moscow to hand down the full 13-year sentence that the prosecution had requested - but that Navalny's work would continue.

"I'm completely sure that Alexei won't be in prison for (an extra) 13 years. Putin himself won't last that long," she said.

"And we now know how to communicate with Alexei and how he can supervise our activity from prison."

After the last hearing on March 15, Navalny struck a typically defiant tone, saying on Instagram: "If the prison term is the price of my human right to say things that need to be said ... then they can ask for 113 years. I will not renounce my words or deeds." Read full story

Many of Navalny's most prominent allies have left Russia rather than face restrictions or jail at home.

Yarmysh herself is on a wanted list and left Russia last year after a court restricted her freedom of movement for 18 months, alleging breaches of COVID-19 safety rules. 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Equity proposes Sh11.32b dividend as profit doubles to Sh40b
The lender cut provisioning for loan defaults by 81 per cent or Sh20.79 billion to Sh5.84 billion compared to Sh26.63 billion for the previous year.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Secret filming exposes filth in Kenya's transport sector
Secret filming exposes filth in Kenya's transport sector

NATIONAL

By Stephanie Wangari and BBC

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Explainer: How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Explainer: How could Russia's Putin be prosecuted for war crimes in Ukraine?
Ukraine military tells residents to brace for indiscriminate Russian shelling

By Reuters | 2 hours ago

Ukraine military tells residents to brace for indiscriminate Russian shelling
Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Meet the Ukrainian couples training for war
Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC