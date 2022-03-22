× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
35 still missing as death toll from migrant shipwreck off Tunisia rises to 25

AFRICA
By Reuters | Mar 22nd 2022 | 1 min read

A file photo of a group of migrants on an inflatable dinghy. [Reuters]

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said on Sunday the death toll from a Migrant shipwreck off Tunisia at the weekend rose to 25, amid fears that 35 others in the same boat have drowned.

It said the vessel was on Friday carrying 60 migrants, most of them from Syria and Tunisia as they tried to cross the Mediterranean to Italy.

In recent months, several people have drowned off the Tunisian coast, with an increase in the frequency of attempted crossings to Europe from Tunisia and Libya towards Italy.

Hundreds of thousands of people have made the perilous Mediterranean crossing in recent years, many of them fleeing conflict and poverty in Africa and the Middle East.

© The Standard Group PLC
