× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Ukraine's Zelenskiy says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow

EUROPE
By Reuters | Mar 19th 2022 | 1 min read

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and Prime Minister Denys Shmygal attend a meeting with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala and Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa in Kyiv, Ukraine March 15, 2022. [Reuters]

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.

Zelenskiy said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.

"I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk," he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.

"The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia's losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover."

KEEP READING

The two sides have been involved in talks for weeks with no sign of a breakthrough.

Zelenskiy said Russian forces were deliberately blocking the supply of humanitarian supplies to cities under attack.

"This is a deliberate tactic ... This is a war crime and they will answer for it, 100%," he said.

Zelenskiy said there was no information about how many people had died after a theatre in the city of Mariupol, where hundreds of people had been sheltering, was struck on Wednesday. More than 130 people had been rescued so far, he said.

Share this story
Google internet cable lands in Africa, promising fast connection
The new line will also make land in Nigeria, Namibia and South Africa, with possible branches offering connections to nearby countries.
Muhatia officially replaces Anyolo in Kisumu Archdiocese
Maurice Muhatia replaces Philip Anyolo, who was appointed the Archbishop of the Nairobi Archdiocese in October 2021.

MOST READ

Mzee Jackson Kibor saw it coming and resolved all feuds, says son
Mzee Jackson Kibor saw it coming and resolved all feuds, says son

NATIONAL

By Stephen Rutto

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached

By Reuters | 1 day ago

Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached
Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Russia bars entry to Biden and Canada's Trudeau
Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine

By Betty Njeru | 3 days ago

Fox News cameraman, Ukrainian journalist killed in Ukraine
Kremlin calls anti-war protest on state TV 'hooliganism'

By Reuters | 3 days ago

Kremlin calls anti-war protest on state TV 'hooliganism'

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC