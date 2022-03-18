× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

South Africa President Ramaphosa blames NATO for Russia's war in Ukraine

WORLD
By Reuters | Mar 18th 2022 | 2 min read

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa gestures during his response to oral questions in the National Assembly, at the Good Hope Chambers in Cape Town, South Africa, March 17, 2022. [Reuters]

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday blamed NATO for the war in Ukraine and said he would resist calls to condemn Russia, in comments that cast doubt over whether he would be accepted by Ukraine or the West as a mediator.

"The war could have been avoided if NATO had heeded the warnings from amongst its own leaders and officials over the years that its eastward expansion would lead to greater, not less, instability in the region," Ramaphosa said in response to questions in parliament.

But he added that South Africa "cannot condone the use of force and violation of international law" - an apparent reference to Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine.

President Vladimir Putin has characterised Russia's actions as a "special operation" to disarm and "denazify" Ukraine and counter what he calls NATO aggression.

KEEP READING

Kyiv and its Western allies believe Russia launched the unprovoked war to subjugate a neighbour Putin calls an artificial state. Read full story

Ramaphosa also revealed that Putin had assured him personally that negotiations were making progress. The South African leader said he had not yet talked with Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, but that he wanted to.

On Friday, Ramaphosa said South Africa had been asked to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He did not say who had asked him to intervene. Read full story

"There are those who are insisting that we should take a very adversarial stance against Russia. The approach we are going to take (instead) is ... insisting that there should be dialogue," Ramaphosa added. "Screaming and shouting is not going to bring an end to this conflict."

Ramaphosa's African National Congress party, which has governed South Africa since white minority rule ended in 1994, had strong ties to the former Soviet Union, which trained and supported anti-apartheid activists during the Cold War.

For that reason, South Africa is sometimes eyed with suspicion among Russia's rivals in the West, although it has still enjoyed a high level of diplomatic clout relative to its economic size since its peaceful transition to democracy.

South Africa's historic refusal to take sides meant "some are even approaching us on a role that we can play (mediating)," Ramaphosa said on Thursday.

"We never want to pretend we have a great influence that other countries have, but we are being approached. (To) condemn one (side) ... forecloses the role we could play," he added.

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached
During its construction, the Eiffel Tower surpassed the Washington Monument to become the tallest man-made structure in the world.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

Guard who helped Uhuru flout security protocol at State House
Guard who helped Uhuru flout security protocol at State House

RIFT VALLEY

By Kennedy Gachuhi

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached

By Reuters | 37 minutes ago

Eiffel Tower grows six metres after new antenna attached
Russia warns U.S: we have the might to put you in your place

By Reuters | 45 minutes ago

Russia warns U.S: we have the might to put you in your place
Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow, Biden to talk to Xi

By Reuters | 59 minutes ago

Russian sanctions over Ukraine grow, Biden to talk to Xi
Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall

By Reuters | 1 hour ago

Masks, PCR tests no longer needed in Namibia as COVID cases fall

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC