× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Kremlin calls anti-war protest on state TV 'hooliganism'

EUROPE
By Reuters | Mar 15th 2022 | 2 min read

A person interrupts a live news bulletin on Russia's state TV "Channel One" holding up a sign that reads "NO WAR. Stop the war. Don't believe propaganda. They are lying to you here." at an unknown location in Russia March 14, 2022, in this still image obtained from a video uploaded on March 14. [Channel One/via Reuters]

The Kremlin on Tuesday dismissed as "hooliganism" an extraordinary act of dissent by a woman who interrupted a live news bulletin on Russia's state television to denounce the war in Ukraine.

The protester held up a sign behind a studio presenter reading the news on Channel One on Monday night and shouted slogans condemning Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

"As far as this woman is concerned, this is hooliganism," said Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov who went on to laud the state channel as a pillar of objective and timely news.

"The channel and those who are supposed to will get to the bottom of this," he told reporters.

KEEP READING

Officials in Moscow describe Russia's offensive in Ukraine as a special military operation to disarm the country and prevent "genocide" against Russian-speakers, a justification dismissed by Ukraine and the West as a false and illegal pretext for an invasion of a democratic country.

Almost 15,000 people have been detained across Russia during anti-war protests since Feb. 24, according to a tally kept by OVD-Info, an independent protest-monitoring group.

The protester on state TV was identified as Marina Ovsyannikova, a Channel One employee, according to OVD-Info and the head of the Agora human rights group.

State investigators were looking on Tuesday at whether she could be punished under a new law that carries jail terms of up to 15 years, Russia's TASS news agency cited a law enforcement source as saying.

The legislation adopted eight days after the invasion of Ukraine makes public actions aimed at discrediting Russia's army illegal and bans the spread of fake news or the "public dissemination of deliberately false information" about the use of Russia's armed forces.

The United Nations human rights office called on Russian authorities on Tuesday to make sure that the protester is not punished for exercising her right to free speech.

Ravina Shamdasani, U.N. human rights spokesperson told a Geneva news briefing on Tuesday that Russian authorities should ensure that the woman "does not face any reprisals for exercising her right to freedom of expression".

Share this story
Eriksen in Denmark squad for first time since cardiac arrest at Euros
Christian Eriksen was called up to the Denmark national squad on Tuesday, the first time he has been selected since he suffered a cardiac arrest at th
DP Ruto says he’s been interested in the presidency on 3 occasions
DP William Ruto pledged to combat corruption, revamp the agriculture sector, create jobs for the youth and empower the Judiciary.

MOST READ

Stir as man devours snake in Kitale
Stir as man devours snake in Kitale

WESTERN

By Martin Ndiema

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
Ukraine hopes to open 9 humanitarian corridors, get aid to besieged Mariupol

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

Ukraine hopes to open 9 humanitarian corridors, get aid to besieged Mariupol
UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin

By Reuters | 5 days ago

UK imposes asset freezes on Abramovich, Rosneft boss Sechin
Russia rejects Ukraine charge of genocide as invasion enters third week

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Russia rejects Ukraine charge of genocide as invasion enters third week
Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after bombing of children's hospital

By Reuters | 5 days ago

Ukraine accuses Russia of genocide after bombing of children's hospital

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC