× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

China daily local Covid-19 cases hit two-year high of over 1,500

ASIA
By Reuters | Mar 12th 2022 | 2 min read

A medical worker in protective suit collects a swab from a resident at a makeshift nucleic acid testing site, following cases of the coronavirus disease in Shanghai, China March 11, 2022. [Reuters]

Mainland China reported more than 1,500 new local Covid-19 infections on Saturday, the most since the initial nationwide outbreak at the start of 2020, as the Omicron variant prompts cities across the country to further tighten measures.

China's 588 daily cases were far fewer than those of many other countries, but the growing number could complicate Beijing's "dynamic-clearance" ambition to suppress contagion as quickly as possible.

Of the daily total, 476 were locally transmitted, the National Health Commission said, including five people initially classified as asymptomatic who developed symptoms later.

The country reported 1,048 domestically transmitted asymptomatic infections, which China does not classify as confirmed cases, for Friday, the health authority said, up from 703 a day earlier.

KEEP READING

Several cities have taken measures such as cancelling group events, launching rounds of mass testing and cutting face-to-face classes in school.

The northeastern province of Jilin, one of the hardest-hit regions, said it had dismissed the mayor of Jilin city and a district head in the capital, Changchun.

Changchun has ordered all but essential businesses to halt operations and banned its 9 million residents from leaving their residential compounds for non-essential reasons.

Similar measures have been applied in urban areas of Jilin city.

In the financial hub of Shanghai, the Disneyland resort said it would reduce its guest capacity and from Sunday require visitors to present negative nucleic acid test results taken within 24 hours.

The venue for the Canton Fair, China's oldest and biggest trade fair, has been temporarily closed as it was recently visited by a suspected confirmed case, local authorities in Guangzhou said.

A meeting convened by a government task force, which coordinates China's Covid-19 response, said on Friday all localities needed to tighten prevention and control measures and to treat this as their top political task.

"The hard-to-come-by results of prevention and control must not be allowed to go to waste," said state broadcaster CCTV. "Do not relax, resolutely hold to the bottom line that there cannot be a large-scale rebound of the epidemic."

Covid 19 Time Series

 

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Utd vs Spurs at 8:30 tonight: Rangnick provides fitness update on Ronaldo and Cavani
Manchester United forwards Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani are fit and available for Saturday's Premier League game at home to Tottenham Hotspur,
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa

MOST READ

What newly-signed OKA coalition deal means for Azimio and Kenya Kwanza
What newly-signed OKA coalition deal means for Azimio and Kenya Kwanza

POLITICS

By Mate Tongola

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan

By Reuters | 3 hours ago

India says it accidentally fired missile into Pakistan
How Xi Jinping's economic thought reshapes China

By Xinhua | 1 day ago

How Xi Jinping's economic thought reshapes China
Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite

By Reuters | 2 days ago

Russian tourists in Indonesia without cash as sanctions bite
Philippines raises minimum age of sexual consent to 16

By Reuters | 4 days ago

Philippines raises minimum age of sexual consent to 16

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC