Presidents of 8 EU states call for immediate talks on Ukrainian membership
EUROPE
By Reuters
| Mar 1st 2022 | 1 min read
The presidents of eight central and eastern European nations on Monday called on European Union member states to immediately grant Ukraine a EU candidate country status and open membership talks according to an open letter published on Monday.
"We, the Presidents of the EU member states: the Republic of Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, the Republic of Estonia, the Republic of Latvia, the Republic of Lithuania, the Republic of Poland, the Slovak Republic, and the Republic of Slovenia strongly believe that Ukraine deserves receiving an immediate EU accession perspective," the letter said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday asked the European Union to allow Ukraine to gain membership under a special procedure immediately as it defends itself from invasion by Russian forces.
"Our goal is to be with all Europeans and, most importantly, to be equal. I'm sure that's fair. I am sure we deserve it," he said in a video speech shared on social media.
KEEP READING
RELATED VIDEOS
Russia's isolation intensifies as Ukraine fighting ragesThe Russian leader faces mounting diplomatic isolation for launching the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two.
Gold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of AfricaGold Worth of Billions Smuggled Out of Africa
MOST READ
OKA postpones signing of coalition agreement
POLITICS
By Too Jared
- Moses Kuria: What I told OKA principles
POLITICS
- List of DP Ruto's entourage to the USA
NATIONAL
- Sacco to pay woman Sh1.5m for using her picture
CENTRAL
- Plot to unseat Wetang’ula hots up ahead of August poll
POLITICS
- Kuria announces will run for Kiambu governor seat
POLITICS
By Dennis Tarus