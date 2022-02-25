× Digital News Videos Health & Science Opinion Education Columnists Lifestyle Cartoons Moi Cabinets Kibaki Cabinets Arts & Culture Gender Podcasts E-Paper Tributes Lifestyle & Entertainment Nairobian Entertainment Eve Woman TV Stations KTN Home KTN News BTV KTN Farmers TV Radio Stations Radio Maisha Spice FM Vybez Radio Enterprise VAS E-Learning Digger Classified Jobs Games Crosswords Sudoku The Standard Group Corporate Contact Us Rate Card Vacancies DCX O.M Portal Corporate Email RMS
×
Login
THE STANDARD
Home
Counties
Politics
Business
World
National
Health & Science
Opinion
Education
Columnists
Lifestyle
Cartoons
Moi Cabinets
Kibaki Cabinets
Arts & Culture
Gender
COVID-19
Sports
Entertainment
The Insider
E-paper
Digital News
Videos
Opinions
Cartoons
Education
E-Paper
Lifestyle & Entertainment
Nairobian
Entertainment
Eve Woman
Travelog
TV Stations
KTN Home
KTN News
BTV
KTN Farmers TV
Radio Stations
Radio Maisha
Spice FM
Vybez Radio
Enterprise
VAS
E-Learning
Digger Classified
Games
Crosswords
Sudoku
The Standard Group
Corporate
Contact Us
Rate Card
Vacancies
DCX
O.M Portal
Corporate Email
RMS

Explainer: Why Russia and Ukraine are fighting for Chernobyl disaster site

EUROPE
By Reuters | Feb 25th 2022 | 3 min read

An aerial view from a plane shows a New Safe Confinement (NSC) structure over the old sarcophagus covering the damaged fourth reactor at the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant during a tour to the Chernobyl exclusion zone, Ukraine April 3, 2021. [Reuters]

Russian and Ukrainian forces fought on Thursday for control of Chernobyl, the still radioactive site of the world's worst nuclear accident and a factor in the collapse of the Soviet Union.

"Our defenders are giving their lives so that the tragedy of 1986 will not be repeated," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy tweeted before the defunct nuclear power plant, the scene of a deadly fire and explosion in 1986, was captured by Russian forces.

But why would anyone want an inoperative power plant surrounded by miles of radioactive land?

The answer is geography: Chernobyl sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, and so runs along a logical line of attack for the Russian forces invading Ukraine.

KEEP READING

In seizing Chernobyl, Western military analysts said Russia was simply using the fastest invasion route from Belarus, an ally of Moscow and a staging ground for Russian troops, to Kyiv.

"It was the quickest way from A to B," said James Acton of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace think tank.

Jack Keane, a former chief of the U.S. Army staff, said Chernobyl "doesn’t have any military significance" but sits on the shortest route from Belarus to Kyiv, the target of a Russian "decapitation" strategy to oust the Ukrainian government.

Keane called the route one of four "axes" Russian forces used to invade Ukraine, including a second vector from Belarus, an advance south into the Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, and a push north out of Russian-controlled Crimea to the city of Kherson.

The combined offensives amounted to the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. 

Taking Chernobyl was part of the plan, and a senior Ukrainian official said it was captured on Thursday by Russian forces, though a senior U.S. defence official said the United States could not confirm this. 

The fourth reactor at Chernobyl, 67 miles (108 km) north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, exploded in April 1986 during a botched safety test, sending clouds of radiation billowing across much of Europe and reaching the eastern United States.

The radioactive strontium, caesium and plutonium mainly affected Ukraine and neighbouring Belarus, as well as parts of Russia and Europe.

Estimates for the numbers of direct and indirect deaths from the disaster vary from the low thousands to as many as 93,000 extra cancer deaths worldwide.

Soviet authorities initially sought to cover up the disaster and did not immediately admit to the explosion, tarnishing the image of reformist Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev and his "glasnost" policies for greater openness in Soviet society.

The catastrophe was widely seen as contributing to the collapse of the Soviet Union just a few years later.

Acton said Russia's capture of Chernobyl on Thursday was not to protect it from further damage, saying Ukraine's four active nuclear power plants present a greater risk than Chernobyl, which sits within a vast "exclusion zone" roughly the size of Luxembourg.

A make-shift cover, or "sarcophagus," was built within six months of the disaster to cover the stricken reactor and protect the environment from radiation. In November 2016, a so-called "New Safe Confinement" was moved over the old sarcophagus.

"Obviously an accident within Chernobyl would be a big issue. But precisely because of the exclusion zone, it probably wouldn't impinge on Ukrainian civilians very much," Acton said.

Ukraine's four operational nuclear power plants are running safely and there has been no "destruction" at the remaining waste and other facilities at Chernobyl, the U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday, citing Ukraine's nuclear regulator. 

Acton said Ukraine's other reactors are not in exclusion zones and they contain nuclear fuel that is a lot more radioactive. "The risks of fighting around them are significantly higher."

Share this story

RELATED VIDEOS

Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine
Former heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko enlisted in Ukraine's reserve army earlier this month.
Sh2.2m heist: Corporal arrested over robbery at a mall in Kasarani
The cop was arrested in Kasarani where police recovered a Ceska pistol loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

MOST READ

Ruto gets clearance from foreign affairs ministry to visit US, UK
Ruto gets clearance from foreign affairs ministry to visit US, UK

NATIONAL

By Jacob Ng’etich

.
RECOMMENDED NEWS
EU to freeze Putin, Lavrov's assets as Ukraine urges tougher action

By Reuters | 4 hours ago

EU to freeze Putin, Lavrov's assets as Ukraine urges tougher action
Fact file: Ukraine at a glance

By George Maringa | 16 hours ago

Fact file: Ukraine at a glance
Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Klitschko brothers to take up arms and fight for Ukraine
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

By Reuters | 17 hours ago

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

;
To personalise content, tailor ads and provide best user experience, we use cookies. By using our site, you agree to use our cookies.

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

Telegram

For the latest job adverts

join @standardjobs telegram channel

Digital News

The Nairobian

entertainment

evewoman

farmkenya

sports

Enterprise

tv stations

radio stations

© The Standard Group PLC
© The Standard Group PLC